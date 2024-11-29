Are you using the right dinnerware? Consider these safe, durable and stylish dinner sets under 10,000

A dinner set is a striking centrepiece for any dining area. Whether it’s a casual family meal or a festive gathering, the right dinnerware adds charm to your table and makes mealtimes more enjoyable. But picking the perfect set isn’t just about looks, it’s also about practicality, safety and convenience. Choose dinner sets that combine style, affordability and safety.

But how do you choose one? How do you know it will suit your lifestyle? Is it durable for kids? Is it elegant for hosting? Is the material safe? For instance, bone china and porcelain bring elegance, ceramic offers durability, and stainless steel is a reliable everyday option.

Besides, think about your needs. Does the set have enough plates, bowls, and serving dishes for your family or guests? Is it microwave or dishwasher-safe? On our expedition to find the ideal dinner set under ₹10,000, we came across some amazing options and we are more than eager to share them with you.

Dinner set brands Established in Product Diversity Online availability Larah by Borosil 1962 Dinnerware, cookware, storage and more Yes Shri & Sam Designer 1984 Kitchenware, cutlery, barware Yes The Earth Store 2019 Tableware, drinkware, storage Yes Cello 1986 Dinnerware, water bottles, storage, glassware Yes Clay Craft Fine 1994 Tableware, tea and coffee serving, dinnerware Yes Bodhi House 1996 Tableware, serving Yes La Opala Diva 2008 Tableware Yes

Dinner sets under ₹ 10,000 No. of pieces Material Microwave safe Larah by Borosil Fluted Series Classic Opalware 27 pieces Opalware Yes Shri & Sam Designer Stainless Steel Shagun Laser Bloom 101 pieces Stainless Steel Yes (Dishwasher Safe) The Earth Store Handcrafted White Matte Brown 21 pieces Ceramic Yes Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Divine Series Elinor 33 pieces Opal Glass Yes Clay Craft Fine Ceramic Floral Gold Line Design 40 pieces Ceramic No Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Lush Fiesta Dinner Set 49 Opalware Yes Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Solitaire Series 33 Opalware Yes Bodhi House Handcrafted Stoneware Reactive Glaze Ceramic 20 Stoneware Yes Larah by Borosil Bella Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set 47 Opalware Yes La Opala Diva Sovrana Collection Opal Glass Crockery 62 Opal Glass Yes

The Larah by Borosil Fluted Series Classic Opalware Dinner Set stands out as the best overall product for its perfect balance of quality, style, and affordability. Made from durable, lightweight opalware, it is bone-ash-free, ensuring a 100% vegetarian-friendly choice. The set is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Its stain- and scratch-resistant properties maintain its pristine look.

This 33-piece dinner set offers incredible value for its price. With its high-quality opal glass construction, the set is not only durable but also lightweight and chip-resistant, ensuring long-term savings by reducing replacements. The microwave- and dishwasher-safe design adds convenience, eliminating the need for special care or extra kitchenware.

1. Larah by Borosil Fluted Series Classic Opalware Dinner Set

The Larah by Borosil Fluted Series Classic Opalware Dinner Set is an ideal choice for a family of six. This 27-piece set includes plates, bowls, and serving essentials crafted from durable and lightweight opalware glass. Completely bone-ash-free, it’s a 100% vegetarian-friendly option for conscious buyers. The set is microwave and dishwasher-safe, while its stain- and scratch-resistant properties ensure long-lasting elegance. Its stackable design saves space, and the sleek white floral pattern adds timeless charm to your dining table. Perfect for everyday meals or special occasions, it combines style, durability, and convenience seamlessly.

This dinner set offers a durable, lightweight, and space-saving design that is vegetarian-friendly and easy to maintain.

The Shri & Sam Designer Stainless Steel Shagun Laser Bloom Floral Dinner Set is a comprehensive 101-piece set crafted for large gatherings and special occasions. Made from durable stainless steel, it features a sleek laser-etched floral design that adds sophistication to any table. This set includes 8 dinner plates, 8 side plates, 8 glasses, 16 biding bowls, 8 pudding bowls, 8 chutney bowls, 3 serving bowls with lids, 8 spoons, 8 forks, and various serving utensils. Designed to be dishwasher-safe, this set is easy to clean and maintain, making it perfect for weddings, anniversaries, or family dinners.

This 101-piece stainless steel dinner set offers unmatched value with its elegant design, comprehensive range of items, and durable, dishwasher-safe build.

The Earth Store Handcrafted White Matte Brown 21-Piece Ceramic Dinner Set can be a thoughtful gift for weddings, Diwali, or house-warmings. It has a timeless elegance with practical functionality. Perfect for families and gatherings, this set includes 6 full dinner plates (10.5-inch), 6 quarter plates (7.5-inch), 6 vegetable bowls (150 ml), and 3 snack bowls (500 ml). Made from premium high-fired ceramic, it is chip-resistant, durable, and safe for both microwave and dishwasher use. Its sleek white and brown matte finish enhances any table setting, whether for casual meals or festive occasions.

This dinner set is a durable ceramic build, versatile size range, and microwave and dishwasher-safe design.

The Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Divine Series Elinor Dinner Set is designed to bring elegance to your dining experience. This 33-piece set includes all essentials for serving six, with full plates, quarter plates, vegetable bowls, soup bowls, serving bowls, soup spoons, and an oval platter. Made from durable, bone ash-free opal glass, it’s lightweight, chip-resistant, and safe for microwaves and dishwashers. Featuring a unique mandala-inspired design, this dinner set combines style with practicality. Adding to its charm is the iconic Amitabh Bachchan signature on each dinner plate, making it a thoughtful choice for celebrations or gifting.

Crafted from bone ash-free opal glass, it’s lightweight, chip-resistant, and safe for both microwaves and dishwashers.

The Clay Craft 40-piece dinner set is designed for a family of six, offering both elegance and functionality. Crafted from fine ceramic, it features a glossy finish with exquisite gold line detailing that elevates your dining experience. The set includes 6 full plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 rice bowls, 6 soup bowls, 6 spoons, 2 serving bowls with lids, 1 rice plate, 1 large bowl, 2 salt and pepper shakers, and 2 ladles. The chip-resistant material ensures durability, while its timeless design makes it perfect for special occasions like weddings, Diwali, or birthdays. Note: It is not microwave or dishwasher-safe due to its gold accents.

This dinner set is elegant, durable and functional for everyday use.

The Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Lush Fiesta Dinner Set is an elegant dining set for everyday dining. This 49-piece set is ideal for a family of 8 and includes 8 full plates (10 inches), 8 quarter plates (7 inches), 16 vegetable bowls (150ml), 3 serving bowls (7 inches), a round platter (11 inches), 2 salt and pepper shakers, and 8 soup spoons. Made from high-quality opalware, this set is bone-ash-free, making it a safer and healthier option. The dinnerware is microwave and dishwasher-safe, chip-resistant, and stain-resistant, ensuring durability and ease of maintenance. It is lightweight, stackable, and scratch-resistant, making it perfect for daily use and easy storage.

This stylish, durable dinner set is perfect for everyday use, offering microwave safety, easy cleaning, and resistance to chips and stains.

The Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Solitaire Series Blu Dinner Set is a 33-piece set that includes 6 full plates (11 inches), 6 quarter plates (7 inches), 6 vegetable bowls (150ml), 6 soup bowls (6 inches), 2 serving bowls (7 inches), 1 oval platter (11 inches), and 6 soup spoons. Made from high-quality opalware, this set is bone-ash free, microwave-safe, chip-resistant, and stain-resistant, ensuring durability and easy maintenance. The sleek, monochrome design adds sophistication, while the signature of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan on each plate makes it a unique and exclusive collection. The dinnerware is lightweight, stackable, and scratch-resistant, ideal for daily use or grand occasions.

This elegant dinner set combines luxury and functionality, featuring signature designs by Amitabh Bachchan.

Add a touch of elegance and durability to your dining experience with the Bodhi House Handcrafted Stoneware Reactive Glaze Ceramic Dinner Set. This 20-piece set, serving up to 6 people, includes 6 dinner plates (10.6-inch), 6 small plates (7.5-inch), 6 bowls (4.4-inch, 180ml), and 2 serving bowls (6.9-inch, 1000ml). Crafted from high-quality stoneware with a unique reactive glaze, each piece has a one-of-a-kind vibrant look. The set is lead-free, non-toxic, and microwave and dishwasher safe, ensuring safety and convenience for everyday use. Its sturdy construction and natural clay blend make it durable for long-lasting performance.

The Bodhi House dinner set is not only stylish but also safe and practical, with a lead-free, non-toxic composition.

Crafted from toughened opalware, the Larah by Borosil Bella Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, and chip-resistant, making it a durable and practical choice for everyday use. This 47-piece set, designed for a family of 8, includes dinner plates, small plates, bowls, and more, perfect for both casual meals and special occasions. Its bone-ash free composition ensures that it is 100% vegetarian-friendly, ideal for those who prefer cruelty-free dinnerware. The set is also lightweight and stackable, making storage easy and space-efficient. Additionally, it’s stain-resistant, ensuring effortless cleaning even after multiple uses.

Larah's Bella Silk Series bone-ash-free design makes it a great choice for those who prioritise vegetarian-friendly products.

La Opala Diva Sovrana Collection features break, chip, and scratch-resistant plates, bowls, and more, making it perfect for daily use. It’s also thermal shock resistant, ensuring it withstands temperature changes from microwave use. This 62-piece set, in a stunning Persian Grey shade, serves a family of 8 and includes dinner plates, soup bowls, casseroles, cups, and saucers, ideal for any occasion. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. Additionally, it is 100% vegetarian, bone-ash free, and food-grade, ensuring safety and hygiene with every meal. Lightweight and stackable, it saves space and is easy to store.

The La Opala Diva Sovrana Collection is made from toughened, thermal shock-resistant opal glass perfect for elegant, everyday dining.

FAQs on dinner sets ₹10,000 What materials are dinner sets under ₹ 10,000 made from? Dinner sets in this price range are typically made from ceramic, opalware, or bone china, offering durability and style for everyday use.

Are these dinner sets microwave and dishwasher safe? Yes, many dinner sets under ₹10,000 are designed to be microwave and dishwasher safe for convenience and easy maintenance.

How many pieces are usually included in dinner sets under ₹ 10,000? Most dinner sets in this budget range come with 30-62 pieces, catering to families of 4-8 members.

Are these dinner sets safe for vegetarians? Yes, many brands offer bone-ash free, 100% vegetarian dinner sets, ensuring they are safe for those with dietary preferences.

Do dinner sets under ₹ 10,000 come with any warranties? Some brands offer limited warranties or replacements for damaged items, but this varies by manufacturer, so check the product details.

