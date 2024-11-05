Best dinner sets under 5000 for every occasion: Take your dining experience to the next level

Dinner sets have the remarking ability to set the tone for your dining atmosphere whether you’re hosting a lavish dinner party, enjoying a casual family gathering, or celebrating a special occasion. The presentation of food plays a crucial role in dining, as it not only enhances the visual appeal but also leaves a lasting impression on your guests. Choose from a range of materials, designs and colours of dinner sets under 5000.

With a range of materials available, such as melamine, opalware, stainless steel and many more, dinner sets under ₹5000 come with a variety of features to suit your needs. Many options are microwave and dishwasher-safe, ensuring convenience and easy cleanup after your gatherings. Plus, the number of pieces in a set can cater to small family dinners or larger celebrations, providing flexibility for any occasion.

To help you find the perfect fit for your dining style, we've shortlisted the 10 best dinner sets under ₹5000. These options are not only affordable but also durable, making them ideal for both everyday use and special occasions. Get ready to upgrade your dining experience with these stylish and practical dinner sets that are sure to impress your guests!

Add elegance to your dining experience with the Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set, crafted for six people. Featuring a beautiful floral pattern in sepia tones, this 33-piece set includes full and quarter plates, bowls, a serving platter, and soup spoons—perfect for festive gatherings and family meals. Made from durable opalware glass, it is microwave-safe, chip-resistant, and bone-ash free, ensuring safe and versatile use. This lightweight, stackable dinner set combines aesthetic appeal with practicality, making it a stylish choice for any occasion.

Specifications of Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set

Material: Opal Glass, Bone-Ash Free

Microwave and Dishwasher Safe

Set Includes: 33 Pieces (Plates, Bowls, Platter, Spoons)

Chip and Scratch Resistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant sepia-tone floral design Not suitable for large gatherings Durable and chip-resistant opal glass No mugs or glassware included Microwave and dishwasher safe for easy maintenance Limited colour options (only white and sepia)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the product's quality, beauty, and durability, highlighting its design details. However, some dislike the colour, quality, or weight.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends timeless elegance with practical, durable features for everyday use.

The Larah by Borosil Luna Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set combines elegance with everyday durability, making it perfect for family meals or special gatherings. This 35-piece set for six includes plates, bowls, and serving essentials, crafted from toughened opalware glass that’s microwave-safe, stain-resistant, and dishwasher-safe. Its bone-ash-free design suits vegetarian preferences, while the lightweight, stackable pieces make storage easy. Ideal for dining or gifting, this dinner set adds a modern touch to your table with practicality and style.

Specifications of Larah by Borosil Luna Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set

Material: Toughened Opalware, Bone-Ash Free

Microwave and Dishwasher Safe

Set Includes: 35 Pieces (Plates, Bowls, Serving Essentials)

Chip, Scratch, and Stain Resistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable and chip-resistant opalware Limited colour/design options Bone-ash-free, suitable for vegetarians Not ideal for extensive hosting Microwave, dishwasher, and stain-resistant No accompanying glassware or mugs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the product’s quality and superb material, calling it beautiful. However, some feel the plates are too small.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers durability, elegance, and vegetarian-friendly features for versatile use.

The Home Centre Melamine Dinner Set under ₹5000 in White is a stylish 20-piece set designed for elegant everyday dining and special occasions. Featuring a clean geometric pattern, this set includes dinner plates, side plates, bowls, and serving essentials that cater to a family of six. Made from durable melamine, it is lightweight, chip-resistant, and dishwasher-safe, offering hassle-free maintenance and long-lasting appeal. Ideal for celebrations or gifting, this dinner set combines modern aesthetics with functional design to elevate your dining experience.

Specifications of Home Centre Melamine Dinner Set

Material: Melamine

Set Includes: 20 Pieces (Dinner Plates, Side Plates, Bowls, Serving Essentials)

Pattern: Geometric, Colour: White

Dishwasher Safe

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable melamine with chip-resistant design Not microwave-safe Lightweight and easy to handle Limited to basic white colour Includes essential serving pieces Smaller set, not ideal for large gatherings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the product’s quality, value, and appearance, noting its strong build and excellent finish.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s durable, stylish, and offers essential dinnerware in a compact set for six.

The Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Shagun Dinner Set is a premium 50-piece set perfect for families of six. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, this dinner set is corrosion-resistant, durable, and retains its glossy finish over time. It includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls, glasses, and flatware, providing a full-service dining experience. With a sleek, modern design that suits any occasion, this dishwasher-safe set is easy to clean and ensures safe, hygienic dining for your family.

Specifications of Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Shagun Dinner Set

Material: Stainless Steel

Set Includes: 50 Pieces (plates, bowls, glasses, flatware)

Finish: Glossy

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality stainless steel, corrosion-resistant Not microwave-safe Full 50-piece set, perfect for a family of six Heavier compared to melamine or plastic sets Easy to clean, dishwasher-safe Limited to solid silver colour

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the product's quality, value, and design, admiring its durability, shiny finish, and heavy-gauge utensils. However, some feel the size is unusual and scratch resistance could be better.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this dinner set under ₹5000 because it’s durable, complete, and ideal for elegant everyday and festive dining.

The Earth Store Glossy Grey Marble 21-Piece Ceramic Dinner Set combines elegance and durability, perfect for Diwali gifting or everyday dining. Crafted from premium ceramic, it includes 6 full dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, 6 vegetable bowls, and 3 snack bowls. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe, this set is ideal for heating and easy cleaning. With a sleek marble finish, it enhances any table setting, making it a thoughtful gift for special occasions.

Specifications of The Earth Store Glossy Grey Marble 21 Piece Ceramic Diwali Gift Dinner Set

Material: Ceramic

Set Includes: 21 Pieces (dinner plates, quarter plates, vegetable bowls, snack bowls)

Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Colour: Glossy Grey Marble

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant marble finish, premium ceramic Heavier than melamine or plastic options Complete 21-piece set ideal for gifting and dining Higher price point Microwave- and dishwasher-safe for convenience Limited to a few colour options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the product’s quality, elegance, and convenience, highlighting its premium ceramic, durability, and timeless design. Many appreciate its microwave- and dishwasher-safe features for easy dining.

Why choose this product?

This stylish, versatile dinner set adds sophistication to every meal and is perfect for gifting during Diwali or other celebrations, ensuring memorable dining experiences with family and friends.

The Artysta Beautifying Lives 'Sea Swirls' Dinner Set is an exquisite 18-piece stoneware crockery set. It includes 6 ceramic dinner plates, 6 quarter plates, and 6 small serving bowls, all featuring a mesmerising swirl pattern in soothing green and grey tones. Designed for versatility, this set is perfect for casual family dinners or elegant gatherings. Each piece is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, ensuring convenience for everyday use. Crafted from high-quality ceramic, this dinnerware set promises durability and style for years to come.

Specifications of Artysta Beautifying Lives 'Sea Swirls' Dinner Set Ceramic

Material: Ceramic

Set Includes: 6 Dinner Plates (10" diameter), 6 Quarter Plates (7" diameter), 6 Bowls (150 ML)

Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Colour: Sea Green and Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant and artistic swirl design Slight colour variation due to handcrafting Comprehensive 18-piece set May be heavier than other materials Microwave- and dishwasher-safe for convenience Limited to a specific colour palette

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the product's quality and appearance, noting it resembles handmade art and is a decent choice.

Why choose this product?

This stunning dinner set not only enhances your table setting but also offers practicality for daily meals and special occasions. Its artistic design makes it a thoughtful gift for weddings, anniversaries, or festive celebrations.

Upgrade your dining experience with the Sumeet Stainless Steel Solid Heavy Gauge Dinner Set, featuring 24 pieces including 6 plates, 6 bowls, 6 glasses, and 6 spoons. Made from high-quality stainless steel with a glossy mirror finish, this set combines elegance with functionality. The intricate rounding design of the plates adds a sophisticated touch to your table setting, making it perfect for both casual meals and special occasions.

Specifications of Sumeet Stainless Steel Solid Heavy Gauge Mirror Finish Dinner Set

Material: Stainless Steel

Set Includes: 6 Plates (27.5 cm), 6 Bowls (10 cm), 6 Glasses (6.5 cm), 6 Spoons (18 cm)

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Colour: Silver

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable stainless steel construction Glossy finish may require more maintenance Elegant design enhances dining aesthetics Heavier than other dinnerware materials Complete set includes plates, bowls, glasses, and spoons Limited design options available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the product's quality, value, and size, noting the good steel utensils, large plates, and attractive design.

Why choose this product?

This versatile dinner set under 5000 is ideal for any dining occasion, from intimate family dinners to large gatherings. Its durable and rust-resistant design ensures long-lasting use

Transform your dining experience with the Castleite Piccolo Melamine Dinner Set, a stunning collection of 40 pieces designed for elegance and functionality. This set features a modern edgy square shape in a charming Rosin Cream colour, making it a perfect addition to your kitchen or a thoughtful gift for any occasion. This versatile set adapts beautifully to any meal, whether it’s appetisers or desserts. Packaged elegantly, it makes an ideal gift for housewarmings, weddings, or anniversaries.

Specifications of Castleite Piccolo 40 Pieces Melamine Dinner Set

Material: High-quality Melamine

Set Includes: 40 pieces

Shape: Square

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Weight: 6.9 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Break, chip, and scratch-resistant for durability Melamine may not be suitable for high-heat use Elegant design enhances any table setting Can be less durable compared to ceramic or glass Lightweight and stackable for easy storage Stain-resistant for hassle-free maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the product’s quality, design, and value, noting its durability and premium appearance, making it ideal for daily use and gifting.

Why choose this product?

You should buy this dinner set under 5000 because its durable and lightweight design makes it easy to handle, while the dishwasher-safe feature ensures effortless cleaning.

The Larah by Borosil dinner set is perfect for everyday dining and special occasions, featuring a sleek, timeless design in white. Made from high-quality opalware, this dinner set is bone-ash free, making it an excellent choice for strict vegetarians. It's microwave-safe and chip-resistant qualities ensure that you can easily heat meals without worrying about damage. This set is not only functional but also a beautiful addition to your dining table. It’s lightweight and stackable, saving you precious kitchen space. Ideal for gifting, this dinnerware set brings sophistication and practicality, making it an excellent choice for weddings, housewarmings, or festive celebrations.

Specifications of Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set

Material: Opalware

Set Includes: 47 pieces

Shape: Oval

Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Weight: 8,700 grams

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bone-ash free, suitable for vegetarians Some users report lower durability Microwave safe and chip resistant for everyday use May require careful handling to avoid scratches Lightweight and stackable for easy storage Limited decorative options compared to other sets Elegant design enhances dining aesthetics Requires gentle cleaning to maintain finish

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the packaging of this dinner set under 5000 and strongly recommend to buy it. It offers a great value for money and is easy to clean and maintain.

Why choose this product?

The Larah by Borosil dinner set is stylish, microwave-safe, chip-resistant, lightweight, stackable, and perfect for everyday or special occasions.

Experience elegance with the Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Solitaire Series Blu Dinner Set. This 33-piece dinner set is perfect for gatherings, celebrations, and festive occasions, accommodating up to 6 people. Crafted from premium opalware, this set is bone-ash free, ensuring a healthier dining experience. This microwave-safe dinnerware withstands everyday use and resists chips and scratches, ensuring longevity and style. You can gift it to loved ones or treat yourself to a dining experience fit for royalty!

Specifications of Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Solitaire Series

Material: Opalware

Set Includes: 33 pieces

Shape: Round

Microwave & Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Weight: 1,620 grams

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bone-ash free, ideal for health-conscious consumers Some users report it may chip with heavy use Microwave safe and chip resistant for convenience Higher price point compared to basic sets Lightweight and stackable for easy storage Limited pattern variations available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the product's beautiful design and value, considering it a great purchase. However, some report concerns about its sturdiness and high breakage risk, leading to mixed opinions on quality.

Why should you buy this product?

Its elegant monochrome design enhances your table setting, while the bone-ash free composition makes it a safe choice for every meal.

What materials are dinner sets under 5000 typically made from?

Dinner sets can be made from various materials, including porcelain, stoneware, bone china, melamine, and opalware. Each material has its advantages: porcelain and bone china are elegant and chip-resistant, while melamine is lightweight and unbreakable, making it ideal for outdoor dining. Opalware is microwave and dishwasher-safe, providing convenience for everyday use. Choosing the right material depends on your dining needs and style preferences.

Are dinner sets under ₹ 5000 dishwasher and microwave-safe?

Many dinner sets are designed to be dishwasher and microwave safe, but it's essential to check the manufacturer's specifications before use. Materials like opalware and certain stoneware types are often safe for both appliances. However, some decorative or vintage sets made from materials like fine china may not be microwave safe due to their delicate nature. Always follow care instructions to ensure longevity.

How to choose the right dinner set under 5000 for home?

Material Quality: Look for dinner sets made from durable materials like ceramic, stoneware, or melamine. These materials are often chip-resistant and microwave-safe, ensuring longevity and convenience for everyday use.

Design and Style: Choose a design that complements your home decor and personal taste. Opt for classic white or neutral tones for versatility, or select vibrant patterns for a more lively dining experience.

Number of Pieces: Consider how many pieces you need based on your family size and entertaining habits. A set for four or six is usually ideal for most households, while larger sets may be suitable for those who frequently host guests.

Dishwasher and Microwave Safe: Ensure the dinner set is labelled as dishwasher and microwave safe for easy cleaning and reheating. This feature adds practicality, especially for busy families.

Weight and Storage: Opt for a lightweight dinner set for ease of handling and serving. Additionally, choose stackable designs to save space in your kitchen cabinets, making storage more efficient.

Best value for money dinner set under 5000

The Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set offers exceptional value for money. This 47-piece set, perfect for families of eight, is made from durable, chip-resistant opalware and is microwave and dishwasher-safe, ensuring convenience for everyday use. Additionally, it's bone-ash-free, making it a suitable choice for vegetarians. Its lightweight, stackable design saves storage space, making it both functional and aesthetically pleasing for dining and gifting.

Best overall dinner set under 5000

The Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set is the best overall choice for its exquisite design and functionality. With a stunning floral pattern in sepia tones, this 33-piece set serves six and is perfect for both everyday meals and special occasions. Made from durable, chip-resistant opal glass, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe, ensuring easy maintenance. Its lightweight and stackable design save storage space while providing elegance to your dining experience, making it an ideal addition for any home.

Top 3 features of the best dinner set under 5000

Dinner sets under 5000 Number of pieces Microwave safe Material Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set 33 Yes Opal Glass Larah by Borosil Luna Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set 35 Yes Toughened Opalware Home Centre Melamine Dinner Set 20 No Melamine Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Shagun Dinner Set 50 No Stainless Steel The Earth Store Glossy Grey Marble 21 Piece Ceramic Set 21 Yes Ceramic Artysta Beautifying Lives 'Sea Swirls' Dinner Set 12 Yes Ceramic Sumeet Stainless Steel Solid Heavy Gauge Mirror Finish Dinner Set 24 No Stainless steel Castleite Piccolo 40 Pieces Melamine Dinner Set 40 Yes High-quality Melamine Larah by Borosil Plain White Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set 47 Yes Opalware Cello Amitabh Bachchan Opalware Solitaire Series 33 Yes Opalware

FAQs on dinner sets under 5000 What is the difference between a dinner set and a dinnerware set? A dinner set specifically refers to the items used for serving meals, including plates, bowls, and serving dishes. Dinnerware may also encompass flatware, glassware, and other dining accessories.

What is the best way to store dinner sets? To store dinner sets safely, stack plates with protective padding (like felt or cloth) between them, and keep them in a dry place. Avoid stacking items that may chip or scratch easily, such as fine china.

What styles of dinner sets are available? Dinner sets come in a variety of styles, including classic, modern, rustic, and colourful designs. You can also find themed sets that feature specific patterns or motifs,

How do I care for and maintain my dinner set? To maintain your dinner set, avoid using abrasive cleaners or scouring pads that can scratch the surface. Hand wash delicate items, and follow the manufacturer's guidelines

