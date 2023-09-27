Modern dinner set with durability and multiple pieces: September 2023's top 10

Modern dinner sets with price offer a stylish and contemporary way to elevate your dining experience. These modern dinner set options typically include plates, bowls, glasses, and sometimes utensils, all designed with sleek, minimalist, or innovative aesthetics that suit modern dining trends. Prices for modern dinner sets can vary significantly depending on factors such as the material, brand, design, and the number of pieces included. Budget-friendly options start at around ₹300 for basic melamine sets, while mid-range sets made of durable porcelain or ceramic may range from ₹1000 to ₹3000. High-end sets made of premium materials like stainless steel can command prices in thousands of rupees, offering both style and functionality to suit various preferences and budgets. Check out the must-have modern dinner set options for an elegant dining experience.

1. Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set

The Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is an exquisite addition to your dining experience. This 35-piece set is perfect for a family of 6 and includes a dinner set range of plates and bowls. Crafted from opalware- a luxury dinner set, it is not only microwave and dishwasher-safe but also bone-ash-free, ensuring your safety and health. The elegant white design with a touch of blue adds a touch of sophistication to your dining table. Whether for your own use or as a gift, this crockery set is a versatile and stylish choice for any occasion and is the perfect buy. This modern dinner set with a price is ₹1999.

Specifications:

Colour- Blue

Brand- Larah by Borosil

Pattern- Floral

Collection Name- All

Item Weight- 7450 grams

Special Features- Dishwasher safe, chip resistant, microwave safe, Bone- ash free, stackable and light weight.

Pros Cons Convenience Cost Efficiency Complexity Versatility Maintenance

B08G8J3WYR

Also read: Top 10 dinner sets to buy online in 2023

2. Larah by Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set

The Larah by Borosil Green Series Opalware Dinner Set is a branded dinner set providing you with enhancement. Comprising 35 pieces, it caters perfectly to a family of 6 with its diverse selection of plates and bowls. Constructed from opalware, this set provides the convenience of being microwave and dishwasher-safe and guarantees your safety and well-being by being free of bone ash. Whether intended for personal use or as a gift, this crockery set is a versatile and chic choice for any occasion. This modern dinner set with a price is ₹1249.

Specifications:

Colour- Green

Brand- Larah by Borosil

Pattern- Floral

Collection Name- All

Item Weight- 4010 grams

Special Features- Dishwasher safe, chip resistant, microwave safe, Bone- ash free, stackable and light weight.

Pros Cons Convenience Cost Efficiency Complexity Versatility Maintenance

B07W55MGGD

3. Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set

The Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set is a delightful addition to your dining collection. With 18 pieces designed to serve 6, this opal glass dinner set combines elegance with practicality. The set features a soothing white palette, creating a sense of serenity on your dining table. These lightweight dishes are perfect for daily use, offering durability and easy handling. Enjoy the simplicity and charm of white plates and bowls that bring a touch of elegance to your dining ambience. This modern dinner set with a price is ₹1189.

Specifications:

Colour- White

Brand- Cello

Pattern- Floral

Collection Name- All

Item Weight- 4200 grams

Special Features- Dishwasher safe, chip resistant, microwave safe, Bone- ash free, stackable and light weight.

Pros Cons Elegant Design Limited Pieces Lightweight Fragile Material Daily Use No Color Variety

B07JQ1FFYB

4. Neelam Stainless Steel Premium Dinner Set (Set of 50 Pcs)

The Neelam Stainless Steel Premium Dinner Set is a versatile and comprehensive dining solution, offering a set of 50 pieces. This extensive collection ensures you have everything you need for dining with family and friends. Crafted from durable stainless steel, these pieces are designed to last, making them ideal for regular use. The set includes a variety of plates, bowls, glasses, and cutlery- a wide dinner set range. Its timeless design and premium quality make it suitable for both everyday meals and special occasions. This modern dinner set with price is ₹2193

Specifications:

Colour- Silver

Brand- Neelam

Pattern- Solid

Collection Name- All

Item Weight- 6360 grams

Special Features- Dishwasher safe, chip resistant, microwave safe, Bone- ash free, stackable and light weight.

Pros Cons Comprehensive Set Heavy and Bulky Durable Stainless Steel May Not Suit Fine Dining Versatile for All Occasions Limited Aesthetic Variety

B07TKYB3B2

5. ExclusiveLane 'Hut Dining' Handpainted Ceramic Dinner Set

The ExclusiveLane 'Hut Dining' Handpainted Ceramic Dinner Set is a charming addition to your dining experience. This 8-piece set serves 4 and includes ceramic dinner plates and katoris (bowls), all meticulously hand-painted with intricate designs. Crafted with high-quality ceramic, these pieces are both dishwasher and microwave safe, ensuring convenience- a feeling of luxury dinner set, making it the best dinner set. This modern dinner set with a price is ₹2950.

Specifications:

Colour- Multicoloured

Brand- Exclusive Lane

Pattern- Hand painted- hit design

Collection Name- Plates n bows

Shape- Round

Special Features- Dishwasher safe, chip resistant, microwave safe, Bone- ash free, stackable and light weight.

Pros Cons Artistic Design Fragile Material Microwave Safe Limited Pieces Dishwasher Friendly Handwashing Required

B0893JJ7N7

6. Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Shagun Dinner Set (50 Pcs Set)

The Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Shagun Dinner Set is a versatile and comprehensive dining solution with a 50-piece set. Crafted from durable stainless steel, this set is designed for longevity and regular use. It includes a wide range of plates, bowls, glasses, and cutlery, making it suitable for various dining needs. The timeless design and premium quality ensure it's appropriate for both everyday meals and special occasions. Stainless steel construction also simplifies maintenance and resists rust and staining. This modern dinner set with a price is ₹1949.

Specifications:

Colour-Silver

Brand- Shri and Sam

Pattern- SOlid

Collection Name- All

Item Weight- 7450 grams

Special Features- Dishwasher safe, Glossy finish, chip resistant, microwave safe, Bone- ash free, stackable and light weight.

Pros Cons Comprehensive Set Heavy and Bulky Durable Steel Limited Aesthetics Versatile Usage High Quantity

B0C1VWCDL6

7. Red Butler Bamboo Fibre Dinner Set

The Red Butler Bamboo Fibre Dinner Set, a set of 12 pieces, offers both style and sustainability to your dining experience. This set includes 11-inch plates, 4-inch bowls, and 380ml glasses, providing a complete luxury dinner set. Crafted from natural bamboo and corn powder, it's eco-friendly and biodegradable, making it an excellent choice for environmentally conscious individuals. The cement design adds a unique and modern touch to your table setting. Embrace eco-friendliness without compromising on style with this innovative dinner set that combines the best of nature and contemporary design. This modern dinner set with a price is ₹2084.

Specifications:

Colour- Cemet set of 12

Brand- Red Butler

Pattern- Solid

Collection Name- All

Special Features- 100% biodegradable, chip resistant, microwave safe, Bone- ash free, stackable and light weight.

Pros Cons Eco-Friendly Material Limited Color Options Unique Cement Design Not Microwave-Safe Complete Dining Solution Potential for Staining

B0CCYLN33Z

8. Classic Essentials Stainless Steel Dinner Set

The Classic Essentials Stainless Steel Dinner Set is a versatile and durable addition to your kitchen, featuring a wide dinner set range of 32 pieces. Crafted from heavy-gauge stainless steel, this set is built to last and withstand regular use. The Maple Lazer design adds a touch of elegance to your dining table. This comprehensive kitchen set includes various plates, bowls, glasses, and utensils, making it suitable for various dining needs. Elevate your dining experience with this long-lasting and stylish dinnerware, perfect for home use or as a thoughtful gift. This modern dinner set with price is ₹1399

Specifications:

Colour- Silver

Brand- Classic Essentials

Pattern- Solid

Collection Name- All

Special Features- Dishwasher safe, BPA Free, chip resistant, microwave safe, Bone- ash free, stackable and light weight.

Pros Cons Durable Steel Heavy Weight Elegant Design Limited Aesthetics Comprehensive Set No Microwave-Safe

B08616JXVB

Also read: Top 10 dinner sets with best price deals: Scratch-resistant and shatterproof

9. AE Maharani Lotus Dinnerware- Melamine Lightweight Dishwasher Safe Dinner Set - 24 Pieces, White

The AE Maharani Lotus Dinnerware Set offers an elegant and practical dining solution with 24 pieces. Made from lightweight and durable melamine, this set is easy to handle and safe for dishwashers, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. The white color and lotus design bring a touch of sophistication to your dining table. With a modern dinner set options- it caters to diverse dining needs. Whether for daily meals or special occasions, this dinnerware set combines style and convenience. Enjoy a tasteful dining experience with this versatile and user-friendly set, perfect for households seeking both aesthetics and functionality. This modern dinner set with a price is ₹1399.

Specifications:

Colour- White

Brand- AE Maharani

Pattern- Floral

Collection Name- All

Item Weight- 7450 grams

Special Features- Dishwasher safe, Vibrant Finish, chip resistant, Bone- ash free, stackable and light weight.

Pros Cons Lightweight Limited Durability Dishwasher-Safe Not Microwave-Safe Elegant Design Limited Pieces

B08WCM38S4

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Larah by Borosil Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set Convenience Efficiency Versatility Larah by Borosil Green Leaves Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set Convenience Efficiency Versatility Cello Opalware Dazzle Series Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set Elegant Design Lightweight Daily Use Neelam Stainless Steel Premium Dinner Set (Set of 50 Pcs) Comprehensive Set Durable Stainless Steel Versatile for All Occasions ExclusiveLane 'Hut Dining' Handpainted Ceramic Dinner Set Artistic Design Microwave Safe Dishwasher Friendly Shri & Sam Stainless Steel Shagun Dinner Set (50 Pcs Set) Comprehensive Set Durable Steel Versatile Usage Red Butler Bamboo Fibre Dinner Set Eco-Friendly Material Unique Cement Design Complete Dining Solution Classic Essentials Stainless Steel Dinner Set Durable Steel Elegant Design Comprehensive Set AE Maharani Lotus Dinnerware Lightweight Dishwasher-Safe Elegant Design

Best overall product

The Neelam Stainless Steel Premium Dinner Set, comprising 50 pieces, presents a compelling choice for a variety of dining needs. Crafted from durable stainless steel, this set is built to withstand regular use and offers resistance to rust and staining. It provides an extensive selection of plates, bowls, glasses, and cutlery, catering to both everyday meals and special occasions, making it highly versatile. The classic design ensures it suits various table settings, while the comprehensive set size allows for hosting larger gatherings. Its longevity and versatility make it a strong contender as an overall dining set, appealing to those seeking functionality and style. Making it a must have modern dinner set with price.

Best value for money

The Classic Essentials Stainless Steel Dinner Set, comprising 32 pieces, stands out as the best dinner set in budget. Crafted from heavy-gauge stainless steel, this set combines durability with affordability, ensuring a long-lasting investment for your kitchen. The Maple Lazer design adds a touch of elegance, making it suitable for various dining occasions, from everyday meals to special gatherings. Its comprehensive nature, including plates, bowls, glasses, and utensils, provides versatility and convenience at an attractive price point. With a balance of top dinner set range, branded dinner set, quality, aesthetics, and affordability, it offers the best value for those seeking a dependable and stylish dinnerware set without breaking the bank.

How to buy the modern dinner set with price?

While buying the modern dinner set with price, consider the following:

Set a Budget: Determine how much you're willing to spend on a dinner set. Having a budget in mind will help you narrow down your options.

Consider Your Needs: Think about the size of your family or the number of guests you typically host. This will help you choose the right set size.

Material and Durability: Decide on the material you prefer, such as stainless steel, porcelain, melamine, or ceramic. Consider the durability and maintenance requirements of each material.

Design and Style: Choose a design and style that matches your taste and complements your dining decor. Some sets may have intricate patterns, while others are more minimalist.

Additional Costs: Consider any additional costs, such as shipping fees or taxes, when calculating the final price.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!