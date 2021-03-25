ArtDiaries: A window to the world of history and architecture

Every corner of India is rich with age-old architectural creations, the grandeur of which has inspired many an artist. It’s no wonder then that artist Smita Jain, who was amazed by the stories and history of her ancestral home in Bihar, found her muse for her first solo exhibition in the monuments of India. Titled Jharokha, the ongoing exhibition presents a fusion of art and architecture.

Artist Smita Jain says she aims to take the viewer back in time, through her paintings.

“My childhood was spent in our ancestral haveli. Each house, each monument is a testament to the time gone by. Pillars and walls tell a story of prosperity and ruin... I was inspired by this history, which I’ve tried to showcase in this series,” says Jain, who paints on canvas using acrylic colours, but raises the surface for a three-dimensional appeal.

“I have been mesmerised by monuments across India — be it Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi or Gateway of India in Mumbai. Places across the length and breadth of our country feature in my work. My paintings are not replicas, but aim to take the viewer back in time,” she says, adding how the paintings her grandfather made to express himself inspired her to use colours to tell stories about these architectural wonders.

Catch It LiveWhat: Jharokha Where: Uchaan Art Gallery, Second floor, Gold Souk Mall, Sushant Lok, Sector 43, Gurugram On till: April 1 Timing: 11am to 7pm Nearest Metro station: Huda City Centre on Yellow Line

