Artistic expressions and Covid tales come alive at this show in Delhi

The beauty of Nature is such that no two things are alike, and this is also true for artists and their work. Focussing on this very idea of individuality is the ongoing exhibition Naam-o-Nishan, which is showcasing 50 artists from across India. The event is a veritable feast for art aficionados as it brings together various traditions and indigenous cultures through more than 150 art pieces. It’s also an exclusive display of paintings across various mediums such as charcoal, watercolour, acrylics, oil, et al.

This artwork by Reema Aggarwal — who lost her father during the pandemic — is an ode to her father’s devotion for Krishna.

Delhi-based Reema Aggarwal, a self-taught artist who painted as a hobby but made it a profession during the pandemic, has eight paintings displayed at the show. “Nature has been a crucial element in all my work... The one painting that is really close to my heart is of Krishna. I made it as an ode to my father who died during the pandemic, as he was a devotee of Krishna,” she says.

Collins Osemeke, a Nigerian artist based in Delhi, is showcasing two of his pieces at the show. “My mixed media work highlights the need for gender equality. The second work, Confrontation, talks about the challenges we face in life and how can one work through it.” The artwork has various elements highlighting socio-political challenges in light profile, but on the top of the canvas is a question mark that indicates the need to work on a solution.

An artwork by Bengaluru-based Sindhu V.

Curator Erum Khan, who started working on this exhibition before the pandemic struck, says she had to make a tough decision to choose from around 5,000 entries. “Every artist has a unique identity which finds its way in their artwork. And it is this identity that we are trying to showcase through this exhibition. And since I was working on this project before the Covid-19 pandemic started, there are certain artists who have creatively reflected on these tough times in their work. One of these artists, Kaustav Mukherjee, was hospitalised due to Covid and he has portrayed the entire scene on the canvas,” shares Khan, adding, “We are hoping that the artists are able to find more avenues through this platform and want to help them get through hard times.”

Catch It Live

What: Naam-o-Nishan

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society

On till: May 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat on the Yellow Line

