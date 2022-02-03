Authoring your first book is no easy feat. Check out these tips by experts

If you are a bookworm, chances are that you grew up dreaming of writing a novel one day but only a few of us end up being authors and make that dream come true while others keep the task of authoring a book in the “eventually” pile. Truth be told, authoring your first book is no easy feat and can be a challenge whether you’re writing a romantic novel centred around dating and relationships or a thriller, collection of short stories, sci-fi, fantasy novel or a non-fiction book.

Though it might appear that successful writers or authors are full of positivity and inspiration and always flooded with great ideas, in reality no one is a born novelist. All writers depend on rock-solid discipline instead of inspiration and are consistent in writing everyday even when feeling completely uninspired and just sitting at the keyboard or with a pen and notepad in hand.

If you are a first-time author, we've got good news for you - we got a few experts on board to help spill the beans on tips that can make the authoring feat easier. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahzeen Shivdasani, Relationship Expert and millennial author of the book ‘Love, Lust and Lemons’, shares, “A book has to be treated like it’s your child. You have to be involved in every process to get the outcome you want. From the book cover, to the table of contents, to further editing, to acknowledgments, etc. the whole process is time-consuming.”

However, this is when the book is written on a word document and once it is completely edited. Calling her own journey to becoming a first time author as “emotional and fulfilling”, Rashmi Parekh, Debutante Poetess and Author of the Book 'Inscape - Lost Words Found', expressed, “Finding the courage to put your work out into the world can be quite challenging, especially to someone who is reserved as a person. However, if you do decide to embark on this journey, the legacy of your words will touch minds for generations to come.”

She listed a few tips to give first-time authors an edge as they start off:

1. Build the skills needed to becoming an author -Talk to a mentor or take some classes – there are many in-person and online options available.

2. Identify the genre that speaks to you - Do you want to write fiction or non-fiction? Poetry or fantasy? Thriller or romance?

3. Research characters, places and time periods – Your readers deserve to have a high quality experience

4. Tap into your emotions and experiences - Be authentic and true to yourself

5. Find yourself a good editor – Either hire one or request a friend with expertise in the literary and publishing world

6. Would you like to self-publish or approach publishing houses? Self-publishing has been made quite easy with resources like KDP. However, as a first time author, you will need to spend considerable time and effort in learning the ropes. Many use a hybrid approach. For example, authors will use apps and software for the body of the book but hire a designer for the cover and aesthetics. With publishing houses, you need to be prepared for the time it may take to find one and the repeated rejection will be difficult. However, once you do sign with a publisher, their expertise in the field will alleviate some of the anxiousness of being a first time author.

Believe in yourself and don’t be afraid to take that important first step towards becoming an author!