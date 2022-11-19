Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Banksy says fashion retailer Guess 'helped themselves' to their work, asks shoplifters 'to do the same to their clothes'

Banksy says fashion retailer Guess 'helped themselves' to their work, asks shoplifters 'to do the same to their clothes'

art culture
Published on Nov 19, 2022 10:53 AM IST

Graffiti artist Banksy accused Guess of lifting their artwork for their Regent Street store in central London and asked shoplifters to go to their showroom to do the same to their clothes.

Banksy asks shoplifters to visit Guess store after they 'helped themselves' to their work. (Instagram)
Banksy asks shoplifters to visit Guess store after they 'helped themselves' to their work. (Instagram)
Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Renowned graffiti artist Banksy on Friday criticised fashion retailer Guess, saying it had used their work without permission, and invited shoplifters to pay the London shop a visit. Banksy, whose true identity is a closely guarded secret, posted a photo of Guess' Regent Street store in central London on Instagram, suggesting shoplifters should pay it a visit.

"Attention all shoplifters. Please go to GUESS on Regent Street. They've helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?" the post told Banksy's 11.6 million followers.

The store window display featured Banksy's Flower Thrower graffiti, and showcased a new capsule collection from Guess, which its website says was "created in partnership with Brandalised, an urban graffiti license whose mission is to offer Banksy fans affordable graffiti collectibles."

After the Banksy post, store staff covered the window display. Employees were seen pulling down a window display inside the Guess store which included the "Flower Thrower" artwork. Guess could not be immediately reached for comment. (Also Read | Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants)

Employees pull down a window display inside a Guess store which includes the artwork "Flower Thrower" by street artist Banksy. (REUTERS)
Employees pull down a window display inside a Guess store which includes the artwork "Flower Thrower" by street artist Banksy. (REUTERS)

Last week Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged by fighting in the early days of Moscow's invasion.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
banksy lifestyle culture artworks + 2 more
banksy lifestyle culture artworks + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out