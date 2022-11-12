Banksy unveils Ukraine gymnast mural on building shelled by Russia

Renowned graffiti-artist Banksy unveiled his latest work on a building devastated by Russian shelling in Ukraine. Posting a picture on Instagram of the artwork that shows a gymnast doing a handstand amid debris. The graffiti artist posted more images of the gymnast mural in the wreckage left by Russian shelling, with a caption saying "Borodyanka, Ukraine".

Borodyanka was one of the places hardest hit by Russia's bombardment of Ukraine following Moscow's February invasion. Murals spotted in and around Ukraine's capital Kyiv had earlier led to speculation the some anonymous artist was working in Ukraine.

Another, not officially claimed, depicts a man resembling Vladimir Putin being defeated at Judo by a child. Russia occupied Borodyanka- located around 30 miles (48km) north west of Ukraine's capital Kyiv - for weeks in the initial phase of the war. It was liberated by Ukraine in April.

Banksy is one of the world's most famous artists - while also remaining completely anonymous. Banksy rose to fame with stencilled designs around Bristol in the early 1990s and over the years, examples of his work have been seen in Paris, New York and Park City, in Utah. Banksy has been often described as "elusive" and "secretive". The "guerrilla street artist" is widely appreciated for his artwork.

