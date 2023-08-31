Bed covers: Top 5 options to explore that add an extra edge to your home decor

Is that a bedsheet or a bed cover? Confused, are you? So were we till we began writing this article. After all, these two terms are used so interchangeably that one one can easily get confused. Basically, a bedsheet is a fine sheet of cloth that comes between you and your mattress. A bed cover, in contrast, is a piece of cloth that covers not only the mattress, but the bedsheet, blankets, if any ,and pillows that are on the bed.

A good bed cover adds charm and sophistication to a bedroom.

That way, a bed cover becomes more like an all-encompassing cover for the bed while a bedsheet is what you sleep on. It has usually been seen that bed covers tend to be slightly thicker as compared to bedsheets and, in some cases, can even be quilted. If your area is prone to mild cold weather off and on, then you can always snuggle under a bed cover without having to bother about pulling out a blanket.If we have made you understand the difference between the two, you should definitely think of buying a bed cover for your bed and well for your children's bed and your guest room bed. We have curated a list just for you from Amazon. Not only are they very attractive to look at, their pricing too will appeal to you immensely.

VAS COLLECTIONS® All Weather 3 Pcs 100% Cotton Ultrasonic 280 Tc Solid King Size Quilted Bed CoverIf you wish to give a plush and luxurious look to your bedroom then you must definitely bring home this rich-looking solid baby pink quilted bed cover. This three-piece set comprising a bed cover and two pillow covers, has been made using 100% cotton fabric with a high thread count of 280. With a generous size of 90 x100 inches (254X228 cm), it is perfect your king size bed. It can be used around through the year and in all seasons and offers both style and coziness for your space. This bed cover is available in four different solid colours, other than pink.

BSB HOME 100% Cotton Ultrasonic 280 Tc Solid King Size Quilted Bed Cover

Here's another stunning piece if you are fond of pastel shades. This solid pale blue coloured bed cover will add that touch of elegance to your bedroom, which you had been wanting for such a long time. A luxurious bed cover set, it boasts a thread count of 280 and is designed to provide ultimate softness. The set includes two pillow covers along with the said bed cover. Sized at 90 x 100 inches (254X228 cm), it will fit your king size bed admirably.

SpangleHomes 500 TC Weaved Thick Cotton Reversible Bedcover

If you like prints and patterns rather than solid colours, then this bed cover is for you. Its intricate curved designs and patterns are sure to soothe your eyes and so will its Aqua blue colour. What's even better is that the pattern is handwoven, not printed. Designed for a single bed (60 inch x 100 inch), this bed cover comes with one pillow cover. The high thread count of 500 ensures exceptional comfort and durability. Its reversible design will add versatility to your decor.

Victor King Size Light Weight Super Soft Easy Care Leafy Pattern Double Bed Cover

If you like dull colours, then this bed cover in beige will be to your liking. It will certainty enhance your bedroom's aesthetics, thanks to this calming beige shade. Its leafy pattern will add a touch of nature to your space. The set includes a bed cover with two pillow covers and at 91 x 106 inches, it will provide ample coverage for your king size bed. The fabric too is super soft and lightweight and this bed cover is easy to maintain too. You have a lot of design and colour options in this product; you get eight other shades and prints to choose from, apart from the one discussed here.

VAS COLLECTIONS All Weather 3 Pcs Cotton Ultrasonic 280 Tc Solid King Size Quilted Bed Cover

If dark shades are to your liking, then you can opt for this bed cover. Its luxurious brown colour will contrast well if your walls and other furnishings are in lighter shades. This bed cover certainly exudes sophistication. The high thread count of 280 ensures comfort and durability. Complete with two pillow cases, it will look very elegant on your king size bed. It measures 90 x 100 inches.

