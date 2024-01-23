Best electric recliners: Relax in style with top 10 options

A recliner is basically an armchair and has been advanced since its initial launch. Nowadays, motorised reclining chairs are quite a hot topic for home purchase as a fashionable asset that adds opulence and luxury to your living area. Good quality recliners are not only beautiful but they can also work with the touch of a switch/button rather than moving it manually. Best electric recliners: Experience relaxation at its finest with our comprehensive guide.(Pexels)

Top 10 power lift recliners come in stylish designs, are quite easy to use, and seem extremely comfortable, which is why people are buying these are great demand. The most comfortable power recliner provides you options to heat, massage, and properly set vibration as some additional functions.

Moreover, you can find some foldable recliner chairs that are prevalent in airlines and trains as well. So, we have compiled a list of the highest-rated power recliners and best electric recliner chairs based on their characteristics and user reviews.

1. duroflex Avalon E Motorized Electric Single-Seater Recliner [Saddle Brown]

B0C7CP8PBT

This Electric recliner chair is packed with exclusive features like power control, customized adjustability, and a USB charging port to plug and use without hassle. The build quality and Original duroflex foam make it the best electric recliner chair to buy in India.

It is a motorised recliner that gives you infinite positions and transitions between reclining, sitting, and relaxing. However, you can stop at any position as per your comfort. It is quite easy to operate and feasible for all age groups.

Specifications of duroflex Avalon E Motorized Electric Single-Seater Recliner [Saddle Brown]:

Material: Wood, Fabric

Product Dimensions: 95D x 96W x 98H CMS

Item Weight: 41 kg 200 g

Size: 1-seater [Motorized Recliner]

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Smooth and Silent Operation Not Suitable for Long Hour Usage Easy Powered Control

2. Interio Canape 1 Seater Sensor Leatherette Motorised Recliner [Brown Colour]

B08XZMDCXQ

This is a single-seater sensor leatherette recliner that is manufactured with a motorised mechanism sofa, a product made in India quite known for its durability. It comes with a classy, supreme cushioning, and comfortable look which can be adjusted as per your expectations and necessities with the mechanism.

The product is known for its excellent upholstery which is great for reading, sleeping, or napping. Interio models are made for intensive usage due to their stable wooden frame; sturdy and durable design.

Specifications of Interio Canape 1 Seater Sensor Leatherette Motorised Recliner [Brown Colour]:

Material: Faux Leather

Product Dimensions: 95D x 104W x 94H CMS

Item Weight: 50 kg

Size: 1-seater [Motorized Recliner]

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Classy And Comfortable Recliner Not Suitable for Long Hour Usage Excellent Upholstery and Durability

3. Lezino Single Seater Electric Recliner Chair [Dark Brown Colour]

B094N1MQCY

This is considered one of the best electric recliner chairs available also made with a use case of the fantastic sofa. This product is ideal for people across different age groups used for lounging, reading, or relaxing. This is an electric chair that is manufactured with a motorised reclining mechanism which you can easily operate with a remote control.

Its easy-to-adjust feature makes it reliable to modify from any desired position. Hence, this model gives you the perfect blend of style and utility coming in an affordable price segment.

Specifications of Lezino Single Seater Electric Recliner Chair [Dark Brown Colour]:

Material: Wood, Leatherette

Product Dimensions: 99.1D x 91.4W x 106.7H CMS

Item Weight: 40 kg

Size: 1-seater [Motorized Recliner]

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Excellent Brand Value Bulky Product Plush Faux Leather Upholstery

4. KosmoCare Electric Plush Power Lift Recliner [Black Colour]

B085GGJ1F3

This is a micro-leather motorised recliner chair which is assumed a comparatively good option if you want a comfortable and stylish recliner activated and modified with a power lift mechanism. You can also adjust the headrest and footrest of this electric recliner chair.

Since, its launch this model has been the best-selling electric recliner chair which is particularly well-suited for people having issues with limited mobility. The people who want to easily get up and move down from the recliner, this is the only best model suitable.

Specifications of KosmoCare Electric Plush Power Lift Recliner [Black Colour]:

Material: Faux Leather

Product Dimensions: 81D x 74W x 104H CMS

Size: 1-seater [Motorized Recliner]

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Easy to Clean Surface Expensive Product Sturdy and Durable

5. Interio Canape Double Seater Sensor Leatherette Motorised Recliner [Cherry Colour]

B08XZKHLQL

Interio Canape model with double seater is considered the best-selling electric recliner which comes with a sophisticated sensor and the body is built using leather. This product will offer you optimal comfort and you can use it for reading, sleeping, relaxing, or napping.

According to the user reviews, it is manufactured with a stable wooden frame which is a highly-rated electric reclining chair quite suitable for intensive use. Many people love its stunning classy design which makes it placeable in your bedroom and living room as well. Moreover, this comes with an economical pricing that will surely fit into your budget as compared to other competitive models.

Specifications of Interio Canape Double Seater Sensor Leatherette Motorised Recliner [Cherry Colour]:

Material: Faux Leather

Product Dimensions: 104D x 170W x 94H CMS

Item Weight: 60 Kilograms

Size: 2-seater [Motorized Recliner]

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Built-in Cup Holder Material is susceptible to Wear/Tear Stylish, Eye-Catching Colour

6. WellNap Pure Leather Motorised Recliner [Brown Colour]

B07Z23KZQW

This product is manufactured as a renowned motorised recliner to be more comfortable and designed with stylish attire. This electric chair is said to be an ideal option for senior citizens who are looking to relax and unwind.

Moreover, you will enjoy several features like thick padding support that will give you comfort making it an ideal pick. For some time now, this product has been on the list of best-selling electric recliner chairs that you can operate and adjust with a remote control. So, people with limited mobility find it useful, easy, and convenient.

Specifications of WellNap Pure Leather Motorised Recliner [Brown Colour]:

Material: Wood

Size: 1-seater [Motorized Recliner]

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Easy to Install and Assemble The frame is not durable USB Port for Convenience

7. Lezino Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair [Grey Colour]

B094MZJNSW

This recliner chair is rewarded as one of the top products available in Premium Leatherette soft in touch and feel so intense. You will love the texture look that comes with thick base long-lasting up to 7 years life span. You can easily clean this chair anytime.

It is suitable for different age groups and can be used for lounging, reading, or relaxing. With the help of remote, you can customize and automate the motorised reclining mechanism smoothly. Not only the exceptional features, this model comes within affordable price segment.

Specifications of Lezino Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair [Grey Colour]:

Material: Wood, Leatherette

Product Dimensions: 99.1D x 91.4W x 106.7H CMS

Item Weight: 40 kg

Size: 1-seater [Motorized Recliner]

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Excellent Brand Value Bulky Product Plush Faux Leather Upholstery

8. Sleepyhead RX7 - Single Seater Fabric Motorized Recliner [Berry Blue]

B0CCNQQGY1

This sophisticated electric reclining chair boasts a customisable level of reclining that caters to your every whim. This is one of the best electric recliner chairs in India due to its comfortable and plush upholstery material that allows you to lounge for hours without any heating or hurting issues. You can easily plug this highly-rated electric reclining chair into a power source and relax yourself.

Specifications of Sleepyhead RX7 - Single Seater Fabric Motorized Recliner [Berry Blue]:

Material: Polyester

Product Dimensions: 81.2D x 88.9W x 99H CMS

Item Weight: 39 kg

Size: RX7 - Single Seater Motorized

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Adjustable Back Support Hand Rest is not Comfortable 1-Year Manufacturing Warranty

9. The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner [Grey Colour]

B0CN1G9B6P

This Motorised Standard Recliner uses SmartGRID Technology to go soft on your body yet firm chair for your posture. This product comes along as the right comfort partner designed with Unique Lumbar Luxe to give you snug comfort.

You can easily use the electric push buttons then recline and relax anytime with the help of just a push button. The footrest and Backrest recline go in sync to provide an extreme reclining experience.

Specifications of The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner [Grey Colour]:

Material: SmartGRID

Product Dimensions: 99.7D x 87.6W x 108H Centimetres

Item Weight: 44 kg 100 g

Single Seater Motorized

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Patented SmartGRID Technology Hand Rest is not Comfortable Unique Lumbar Design

10. Lezino Two-Seater Electric Recliner Chair [Brown Colour]

B096PP62G1

This is a stunning, cosy, and comfortable recliner chair ideal for families with kids and dogs. You can easily clean and use the Brown Suede fabric and body made up of wood. It will give you the maximum level of relaxation having reclining positions and comes at a minimal price.

This chair is good if you want instant body rest which helps infuse your senses with the utmost tranquillity and contentment right away after you sit down. Moreover, this product is sophisticated, stylish, and durable.

Specifications of Lezino Two-Seater Electric Recliner Chair [Brown Colour]:

Material: Wood

Product Dimensions: 162.6D x 99.1W x 114.3H CMS

Item Weight: 85 kg

Double Seater Motorized Recliner

Back Style: Solid Back

Pros Cons Easy to operate The performance could be better Provides a relaxed seating experience

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 duroflex Avalon E Motorized Electric Single-Seater Recliner [Saddle Brown] Easy Powered Control 1-Year Warranty against Manufacturing Defects Smooth and Silent Operation Interio Canape 1 Seater Sensor Leatherette Motorised Recliner [Brown Colour] Classy And Comfortable Recliner Excellent Upholstery and Durability Single-Seater Sensor Leatherette Lezino Single Seater Electric Recliner Chair [Dark Brown Colour] Excellent Brand Value Multiple Colours Available Plush Faux Leather Upholstery KosmoCare Electric Plush Power Lift Recliner [Black Colour] Easy to Clean Surface Best for People with Movement Difficulties Sturdy and Durable Interio Canape Double Seater Sensor Leatherette Motorised Recliner [Cherry Colour] Built-in Cup Holder Rich and Comfortable Fabric Stylish, Eye-Catching Colour WellNap Pure Leather Motorised Recliner [Brown Colour] USB Port for Convenience Easy to Install and Assemble Solid wood construction Lezino Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair [Grey Colour] Excellent Brand Value Plush Faux Leather Upholstery Multiple Colours Available Sleepyhead RX7 - Single Seater Fabric Motorized Recliner [Berry Blue] Adjustable Back Support Great Value for Money 1-Year Manufacturing Warranty The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner [Grey Colour] Patented SmartGRID Technology Unique Lumbar Design Premium Upholstery Lezino Two-Seater Electric Recliner Chair [Brown Colour] Easy to operate Provides a relaxed seating experience Durable and stable

Best overall product

We recommend the KosmoCare Electric Plush Power Lift Recliner [Black Colour] as our best overall product. This is a 4-star rated, attractive, durable, and spacious recliner chair which is upholstered in high-quality PU leather that can be used for skin-friendly and is easy to maintain. You will love the type of leather as it looks pleasant, genuine leather and delicate having an incredible wear resistance at the same time. This chair is quite breathable, soft, and comfy to use.

Best value for money

We recommend the Lezino Single Seater Electric Motorized Recliner Chair [Grey Colour] as our value-for-money product reviewing major recliner chairs in line. It comes in a Grey Leatherette especially designed for Senior Citizens available with a Push Button. It has an ultra-sleek aesthetic design, modern functionality, and leatherette material which makes it the best choice to offer a comfortable rest. This model will definitely suit well in your living room or any space corner and the best part is that it comes within the price bar.

How to pick a Perfect Electric Recliner Chair?

Before selecting the best recliner chair, you should consider these aspects and then shortlist the available recliners:

1. Consider the Space

Before you start researching the reclining chair, take measurements of the space where you want to place the product. As recliners are available in a variety of sizes and patterns, you need a proper area to open and recline the chair. Hence, it is good if you measure your available area prior to making an investment.

2. Check if the Body Fits in

There are different types of recliners that might suit you but not your body type. So, spend some time trying out chairs and check how comfortable is the body while relaxing. Also, rest your feet on the floor while seating, and try to rest your head on the headrest. If you consider these possibilities then you will have the finest possible experience in future.

3. Suitable Fabric

Check if the cloth of the recliner is comfortable, as you will be relaxing in the same product for long hours. As, there are a variety of materials available like leather, microfiber, polyester, cotton, etc. Henceforth, the cloth you need to choose based on your personal preferences and according to your budgetary constraints.

4. Determine Your Type

While choosing the right recliner chair for your home, you will find endless alternatives available in the market. Some are created for a home theatre purpose some as a living room space recliner, others as a sofa lounger recliner. So, based on where you want to place the recliner chair in your home, pick the proper style of the model that not only fits the area but also gives you feasible necessary comfort.

5. Consider Durability and Maximum Quality

Investing in a reclining chair is considered a long-term investment instead of a one-time purchase. So, always consider the build quality, fabric, and cost price so that you will not regret it later.

