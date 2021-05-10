Home / Entertainment / Tv / Step inside Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's spacious living room, with recliner chair and artsy wall
Kishwer Merchant takes fans on a tour of her living room.
Kishwer Merchant takes fans on a tour of her living room.
Step inside Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's spacious living room, with recliner chair and artsy wall

  Kishwer Merchant has invited fans into the living room of her and husband Suyyash Rai's house. The couple is expecting their first child in August.
Actor Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai, has shared a video tour of their living room. She began the tour from outside the house, before taking fans around their personalised space.

The area just outside the house also appeared to have been done up by Suyyash and Kishwer. It had a shoe rack and several wall ornaments. "And now, welcome," she said, as she invited fans into the living room.


Kishwer's tour began in the hallway just inside the house, which had a painting on one side, and a basket full of flowers on the floor next to it. She then revealed a partially hidden closet, in which the couple store dozens of shoes and bags.

"This is my favourite space, because this is where we sit and watch television," she said, as she sat down on a couch in the middle of the living room, facing a large TV on the wall. She showed off a recliner seat, and said that she would watch the Indian Premier League on it. "But aaj kal woh nahi ho paa raha hai kyunki IPL suspended hai (But that isn't happening these days because the IPL has been suspended)."

Kishwer then showed off the dining area, and the wall behind it, which was inspired by research on Pinterest. The wall had several 'travel books' stuck onto it, because it was originally looking too plain to her. The dining furniture, she said, had been refurbished from the furniture that Suyyash had in his old house.

Also read: Kishwer Merchant shares pregnancy diet, says there's no harm in eating mangoes but pineapples should be avoided

Kishwer has been keeping fans updated with her pregnancy with regular posts on social media and vlogs on her YouTube channel. The baby is due in August, they had revealed in a post announcing their pregnancy a few weeks ago.

