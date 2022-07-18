Best recliners: Top 10 picks of 2022

Recliners offer optimum comfort and also elevate the look of the room.

The ideal chair to unwind in and perhaps read a book is a Recliner. It is the ideal chair for both reading and watching TV. You can relax in a recliner and watch your preferred movie. They are also excellent space savers. When looking to buy furniture for home, you have to think about the aesthetics of your house, the comfort you get and most importantly, the utility it has. 1. Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey) The RX5 Recliner has layers of luxurious padding coated in opulent fabric and is effortlessly manipulated by a lever. It includes a sturdy oak frame with padded cushions that have a good appearance and feel. It also features a pleasing aesthetic, a sturdy hardwood frame, and cushions that are padded. Price: ₹ 14,249

14,249 Brand: Sleepyhead

Sleepyhead Colour: ItalianGrey

ItalianGrey Weight: 44 kg

44 kg Size:‎ 76 x 79 x 102 cm

76 x 79 x 102 cm Frame Materia l: Rubber Wood

l: Rubber Wood Seating Capacity : 1 Seater

: 1 Seater Upholstery Material: 320 GSM Polyester Fabric

Pros Cons Durability tested Not suitable for a place with hot climate Made of high-quality fabric Lever-operated Sturdy and Ergonomically designed

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate) This is one of the best recliners with a premium design which can sustain 160 kg on each seat. It contains one non-reclining centre seat and two comfy reclining side chairs, both of which are made of high-quality fabric and have fashionable designs that are not altered by rubbing. Additionally, it passed tests for durability that were repeated 25,000 times with 100 kg on each seat and backrest and for armrest stability that were repeated 10,000 times with 40 kg of dynamic loading. Price: ₹ 38,999

38,999 Brand: Amazon Brand

Amazon Brand Colour: Chocolate

Chocolate Mattress: Recliner

Recliner Maximum Weight Recommendation: 100 kg

100 kg Weight: 80 kg

80 kg Size: 212 x 104 x 103 cm

212 x 104 x 103 cm Warranty on manufacturing defects: 3 years

Pros Cons Can sustain a load of 160 kg A little heavy Made of high-quality material Meets all safety and performance standards stable

3. Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown) A stunning, cosy, and comfortable chair. This recliner is perfect for families with kids and dogs because it is made of easy-to-clean leatherette fabric. It also offers the maximum level of relaxation because of its three reclining positions and high-density foam. It is available in two versions: manual and rocking and revolving. Additionally, this chair is comfortable and simple to use because of the metal-to-floor mechanism which comes at a minimal price. Price: ₹ 10,500

10,500 Brand: Wakefit

Wakefit Colour: Dark Fantasy

Dark Fantasy Maximum Weight Recommendation: 136 kg

136 kg Weight: 46.8 kg

46.8 kg Size: 96 x 96 x 116 cm

96 x 96 x 116 cm Frame Material: Termite Resistant Neem Wood

Termite Resistant Neem Wood Seat Fill: Foam

Foam Upholstery: Leatherette

Pros Cons Made of superior quality material The service after-sales is not satisfactory Backed by zero wall functionality feature Easy to operate Supports metal to floor mechanism

4. The Couch Cell Recliner in Brown The Couch Cell is a reliable, cosy, and stylish recliner. This chair's superb leatherette upholstery makes it the perfect option for all of your leisure and relaxation activities. Additionally, this recliner chair will instantly rest your body and infuse your senses with the utmost tranquillity and contentment as soon as you sit down. A manual locking mechanism is also included with the recliner to keep the chair from reclining when the footrest is extended. Primary Material: Wood

Wood Price: ₹ 13,499

13,499 Brand: The Couch

The Couch Colour: Brown

Brown Mattress: Single Seater

Single Seater Weight: 40 kg

40 kg Size: 96.5 x 86.4 x 70 cm

96.5 x 86.4 x 70 cm Warranty on any manufacturing defect: 6 months

Pros Cons Provides a relaxed seating experience The performance could be better Made of Leatherette Material Easy-to-install Has a manual locking mechanism

5. KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Colour Black One more lovely, roomy, 4-star rated chair is the KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro leather motorised lift. High-quality, skin-friendly PU leather that is both easy to clean and maintain is used to cover the seat of this recliner chair. Additionally, the lines of the backrest are ergonomically designed to help you relax. The Power lift recliner may be easily transported thanks to the chair's wheels. The recliner chair is also raised by the remote control, which makes it simpler for the seniors to stand up without having to put additional strain on their knees or back. Price: ₹ 39,990

39,990 Brand: Kosmo Care

Kosmo Care Colour: Black

Black Seating: Single seater

Single seater Maximum Weight Recommendation: 130 kg

130 kg Weight: 20 kg

20 kg Size: 81 x 74 x 104 cm

81 x 74 x 104 cm Material: Faux Leather

Pros Cons Has micro leather surface Expensive Backed by a thick padded seat, head, and armrest Offers dual function feature Easy to operate remote control feature

6. Motorised Recliner In Brown Leatherette Specially For Senior Citizens With Push Button A stylish, current, and svelte recliner, the Brown Leatherette Motorised Chair is alluring. A fixed remote switch controls the motorised recliner mechanism. You can adjust the footrest and backrest without straining your arms or back. This recliner is a great option for all of your relaxation and leisure activities due to its superb leatherette upholstery. Price: ₹ 19,998

19,998 Brand: Motorised Recliner

Motorised Recliner Colour: Brown

Brown Mattress: Single-seater

Single-seater Weight: 45 kg

45 kg Size: 91.44 x 88.9 x 96.52 cm

91.44 x 88.9 x 96.52 cm Position lock available

Pros Cons Features position lock mechanism Doesn't come with a warranty Easy-to-clean Ultra-sleek; Attractive Made of leatherette material

7. Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate) A chic single-seater chair with premium fabric and a chocolate colour scheme is the Amazon Brand solimo that comes only under a price of Rs. 18,999. It is designed with strong and solid seams to ensure longevity. Additionally, this chair passed durability tests with 100 kg on each seat and backrest for 25,000 cycles and armrest stability tests with 40 kg dynamic loading. Price: ₹ 18,999

18,999 Brand: Amazon

Amazon Colour: Chocolate

Chocolate Mattress: Single-seater

Single-seater Maximum Weight Recommendation: 160 kg

160 kg Weight: 40 kg

40 kg Size: 96 x 104 x 103 cm

96 x 104 x 103 cm Warranty on manufacturing defects: 3 years

Pros Cons Can support a weight of up to 160 kg The build quality is not too great Highly durable and stable Meets performance and safety standards Provides a comfortable sitting experience

8. Furny Elisse Single Seater Recliner With German Recliner Mechanism For Living Room The Furny Elisse single is sophisticated, stylish, and durable. Due to its enhanced depth, it allows for wider seating and total leg relaxation, with a size of offering exceptional comfort and relaxation. Furthermore, despite appearances, this recliner is considerably more comfortable. It is made of wood, has soft padding, and is stable at the bottom. Price: ₹ 21,455

21,455 Brand: Furny Elisse

Furny Elisse Colour: Blue

Blue Mattress: Single-seater

Single-seater Weight: 30 kg

30 kg Size: 91.44 x 91.44 x 107.95 cm

91.44 x 91.44 x 107.95 cm Seating: Single Seater

Pros Cons Has a seating capacity of 1 person customer care service is not that good Comes with an adjustable feature Have to assemble yourself Made of solid wood Ensures flexibility and smoothness

9. Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown) The Royal Oak two-seater is another chair with a 4-star rating that is both stylish and comfy. This recliner allows you to unwind in the height of luxury and tranquillity. Additionally, this magnificent chair was created especially for you and your partner to kick back and spend your nights together, conversing, unwinding, and actually relaxing, with its velvety fabric, plush cushions, and pocket springs. Price: ₹ 38,000

38,000 Brand: Royaloak

Royaloak Colour: Chocolate

Chocolate Mattress: Two-seater

Two-seater Weight: 53 kg

53 kg Size: 157.5 x 86.4 x 99.1 cm

157.5 x 86.4 x 99.1 cm Material: Fabric

Fabric Warranty on manufacturing defect: 10 days

Pros Cons Elegant; 4-star rated The build quality is not very good Very Comfortable Expensive Made of rich fabric Two seater

10. Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - Brown A modern design recliner in which every seating posture is long-lasting and durable because of the robust wood structure. Additionally, this recliner's upholstery is composed of Nappa Air Fabric, giving it a natural leather appearance. To avoid sagging while sitting, it also has a zig-zag spring and costs around Rs. 39,950. Finally, it also features lumbar cushions. Price: ₹ 39,950

39,950 Brand: Home Centre

Home Centre Colour: Brown

Brown Mattress: Single-seater

Single-seater Weight: 32 kg

32 kg Size: 107 x 104 x 95 cm

107 x 104 x 95 cm Seat filling: Foam with spring

Foam with spring Upholstery Material: Polyester

Pros Cons Very comfortable for sitting The build quality is not as good as expected Strong frame Made of fine-quality faux leather Offers a manual mechanism with fixed cushion seating

Price of best recliners at a glance:

Product Price Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey) Rs. 14,249 Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate) Rs. 38,999 Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown) Rs. 10,500 The Couch Cell Recliner in Brown Rs. 13,499 KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Color Black Rs. 39,900 Motorized Recliner in Brown Leatherette Especially for Senior Citizens with Push Button Rs. 19,998 Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate) Rs. 18,999 Furny Elisse Single Seater Recliner with German Recliner Mechanism for Living Room (Blue) Rs. 21,455 Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown) Rs. 38,000 Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - Brown Rs. 39,950

Best 3 features for you

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey) Great customer service Sturdy oak wood frame Ergonomic design Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate) High quality comfortable fabric Three seater; family friendly Durable and strong built Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown) High maximum weight of 136 kg Easily operated Revolving function The Couch Cell Recliner in Brown Manual locking mechanism Easy-to-install Comfortable; soft cushioning and leatherette material KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Color Black Remote controlled Dense foam, extended footrest and ergonomic design Wheels; easy transportation Motorized Recliner in Brown Leatherette Especially for Senior Citizens with Push Button Easy-to-clean Position lock mechanism Aesthetic design Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate) High max weight of 136 kg Robust design and sturdy frame; durable Great customer service and assistance Furny Elisse Single Seater Recliner with German Recliner Mechanism for Living Room (Blue) Increased depth for complete flexion Great cushioning and stability with broader seating Premium looking Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown) Rich fabric; luxurious feel Easy to clean and maintain Plush cushioning and ergonomic design to provide comfort Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - Brown Nappa air fabric that feels very soft to sit on Lumbar cushions to support back and provide additional comfort Zig-zag springs to prevent sagging and makes the recliner last long.