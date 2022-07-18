Best recliners: Top 10 picks of 2022

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The ideal chair to unwind in and perhaps read a book is a Recliner. It is the ideal chair for both reading and watching TV. You can relax in a recliner and watch your preferred movie. They are also excellent space savers. When looking to buy furniture for home, you have to think about the aesthetics of your house, the comfort you get and most importantly, the utility it has.
1. Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey)
The RX5 Recliner has layers of luxurious padding coated in opulent fabric and is effortlessly manipulated by a lever. It includes a sturdy oak frame with padded cushions that have a good appearance and feel. It also features a pleasing aesthetic, a sturdy hardwood frame, and cushions that are padded.
|Pros
|Cons
|Durability tested
|Not suitable for a place with hot climate
|Made of high-quality fabric
|Lever-operated
|Sturdy and Ergonomically designed
2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate)
This is one of the best recliners with a premium design which can sustain 160 kg on each seat. It contains one non-reclining centre seat and two comfy reclining side chairs, both of which are made of high-quality fabric and have fashionable designs that are not altered by rubbing.
Additionally, it passed tests for durability that were repeated 25,000 times with 100 kg on each seat and backrest and for armrest stability that were repeated 10,000 times with 40 kg of dynamic loading.
|Pros
|Cons
|Can sustain a load of 160 kg
|A little heavy
|Made of high-quality material
|Meets all safety and performance standards
|stable
3. Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown)
A stunning, cosy, and comfortable chair. This recliner is perfect for families with kids and dogs because it is made of easy-to-clean leatherette fabric. It also offers the maximum level of relaxation because of its three reclining positions and high-density foam. It is available in two versions: manual and rocking and revolving. Additionally, this chair is comfortable and simple to use because of the metal-to-floor mechanism which comes at a minimal price.
|Pros
|Cons
|Made of superior quality material
|The service after-sales is not satisfactory
|Backed by zero wall functionality feature
|Easy to operate
|Supports metal to floor mechanism
4. The Couch Cell Recliner in Brown
The Couch Cell is a reliable, cosy, and stylish recliner. This chair's superb leatherette upholstery makes it the perfect option for all of your leisure and relaxation activities. Additionally, this recliner chair will instantly rest your body and infuse your senses with the utmost tranquillity and contentment as soon as you sit down. A manual locking mechanism is also included with the recliner to keep the chair from reclining when the footrest is extended.
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides a relaxed seating experience
|The performance could be better
|Made of Leatherette Material
|Easy-to-install
|Has a manual locking mechanism
5. KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Colour Black
One more lovely, roomy, 4-star rated chair is the KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro leather motorised lift. High-quality, skin-friendly PU leather that is both easy to clean and maintain is used to cover the seat of this recliner chair. Additionally, the lines of the backrest are ergonomically designed to help you relax. The Power lift recliner may be easily transported thanks to the chair's wheels. The recliner chair is also raised by the remote control, which makes it simpler for the seniors to stand up without having to put additional strain on their knees or back.
|Pros
|Cons
|Has micro leather surface
|Expensive
|Backed by a thick padded seat, head, and armrest
|Offers dual function feature
|Easy to operate remote control feature
6. Motorised Recliner In Brown Leatherette Specially For Senior Citizens With Push Button
A stylish, current, and svelte recliner, the Brown Leatherette Motorised Chair is alluring. A fixed remote switch controls the motorised recliner mechanism. You can adjust the footrest and backrest without straining your arms or back. This recliner is a great option for all of your relaxation and leisure activities due to its superb leatherette upholstery.
|Pros
|Cons
|Features position lock mechanism
|Doesn't come with a warranty
|Easy-to-clean
|Ultra-sleek; Attractive
|Made of leatherette material
7. Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate)
A chic single-seater chair with premium fabric and a chocolate colour scheme is the Amazon Brand solimo that comes only under a price of Rs. 18,999. It is designed with strong and solid seams to ensure longevity. Additionally, this chair passed durability tests with 100 kg on each seat and backrest for 25,000 cycles and armrest stability tests with 40 kg dynamic loading.
|Pros
|Cons
|Can support a weight of up to 160 kg
|The build quality is not too great
|Highly durable and stable
|Meets performance and safety standards
|Provides a comfortable sitting experience
8. Furny Elisse Single Seater Recliner With German Recliner Mechanism For Living Room
The Furny Elisse single is sophisticated, stylish, and durable. Due to its enhanced depth, it allows for wider seating and total leg relaxation, with a size of offering exceptional comfort and relaxation. Furthermore, despite appearances, this recliner is considerably more comfortable. It is made of wood, has soft padding, and is stable at the bottom.
|Pros
|Cons
|Has a seating capacity of 1 person
|customer care service is not that good
|Comes with an adjustable feature
|Have to assemble yourself
|Made of solid wood
|Ensures flexibility and smoothness
9. Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown)
The Royal Oak two-seater is another chair with a 4-star rating that is both stylish and comfy. This recliner allows you to unwind in the height of luxury and tranquillity. Additionally, this magnificent chair was created especially for you and your partner to kick back and spend your nights together, conversing, unwinding, and actually relaxing, with its velvety fabric, plush cushions, and pocket springs.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant; 4-star rated
|The build quality is not very good
|Very Comfortable
|Expensive
|Made of rich fabric
|Two seater
10. Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - Brown
A modern design recliner in which every seating posture is long-lasting and durable because of the robust wood structure. Additionally, this recliner's upholstery is composed of Nappa Air Fabric, giving it a natural leather appearance.
To avoid sagging while sitting, it also has a zig-zag spring and costs around Rs. 39,950. Finally, it also features lumbar cushions.
|Pros
|Cons
|Very comfortable for sitting
|The build quality is not as good as expected
|Strong frame
|Made of fine-quality faux leather
|Offers a manual mechanism with fixed cushion seating
|Product
|Price
|Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey)
|Rs. 14,249
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate)
|Rs. 38,999
|Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown)
|Rs. 10,500
|The Couch Cell Recliner in Brown
|Rs. 13,499
|KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Color Black
|Rs. 39,900
|Motorized Recliner in Brown Leatherette Especially for Senior Citizens with Push Button
|Rs. 19,998
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate)
|Rs. 18,999
|Furny Elisse Single Seater Recliner with German Recliner Mechanism for Living Room (Blue)
|Rs. 21,455
|Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown)
|Rs. 38,000
|Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - Brown
|Rs. 39,950
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey)
|Great customer service
|Sturdy oak wood frame
|Ergonomic design
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate)
|High quality comfortable fabric
|Three seater; family friendly
|Durable and strong built
|Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown)
|High maximum weight of 136 kg
|Easily operated
|Revolving function
|The Couch Cell Recliner in Brown
|Manual locking mechanism
|Easy-to-install
|Comfortable; soft cushioning and leatherette material
|KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Color Black
|Remote controlled
|Dense foam, extended footrest and ergonomic design
|Wheels; easy transportation
|Motorized Recliner in Brown Leatherette Especially for Senior Citizens with Push Button
|Easy-to-clean
|Position lock mechanism
|Aesthetic design
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate)
|Robust design and sturdy frame; durable
|Great customer service and assistance
|Furny Elisse Single Seater Recliner with German Recliner Mechanism for Living Room (Blue)
|Increased depth for complete flexion
|Great cushioning and stability with broader seating
|Premium looking
|Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown)
|Rich fabric; luxurious feel
|Easy to clean and maintain
|Plush cushioning and ergonomic design to provide comfort
|Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - Brown
|Nappa air fabric that feels very soft to sit on
|Lumbar cushions to support back and provide additional comfort
|Zig-zag springs to prevent sagging and makes the recliner last long.
Best value for money recliner
Amongst all of these, the Best value for money Recliner is Motorized Recliner in Brown Leatherette Especially for Senior Citizens with Push Button because of its modern functionality, ultra sleek aesthetic design and leatherette material which provides a comfortable rest and looks good in your living room and the best part is that it comes at a price of Rs. 19,998.
Best overall recliner
For our best pick, we looked at the features, primarily, and not only focus on the price. We considered factors such as comfort, durability and quality. So, the Best Recliner is Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - Brown that comes with fine quality faux leather, manual mechanism with fixed cushion seating, nappa air fabric and zig-zag springs which comes at a price of Rs. 39,950. It does seem to be more expensive than other recliners, but definitely worth the comfort and plushness you get. The cherry on the top is that it comes with a one day delivery.
How to find the best recliner for your needs?
Buying a recliner can be a tedious task, considering it is an expensive piece of furniture. To ensure that you get bang for your buck, start by measuring your room to get a good understanding of how much space you have before you start looking for a recliner. Next, sit on the chairs and look through them for a while, seeing how they hold your body.
Based on your own tastes and budget, you should choose the fabric. To choose the right type of recliner, pick one that not only suits the space in your home where it will be placed but also provides the required comfort.
Finally, since a recliner is a long-term investment, you'll want one that will last as long as possible.
FAQs
1. Which one of the above listed Recliners is the cheapest?
Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown) is the cheapest recliner in the list and costs only Rs. 10,500. It comes in two version manual and rocking and revolving
2. Which Recliner, in the above list of Best Recliners (2022), has the most features?
KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Color Black is the recliner in the list that has the most features with state-of-the-art technology. It has a remote control incline and decline function with a comfortable ergonomic design.
3. How can I choose a good quality Recliner?
A recliner is quite cosy. In addition, it is a really soothing chair that will aid in your relaxation after a stressful day at work.
Make sure a recliner has ample comfort, space, and durability before purchasing.
4. Which Recliner in the list of Best Recliners (2022) is the most durable?
Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown) is the winner when it comes to durability. It offers great support and sturdiness and can handle 136 kg of weight.
5. What are the benefits of a Recliner?
A recliner is quite cosy. In addition, it is a really soothing chair that will aid in your relaxation after a stressful day at work. It is the ideal chair for both reading and watching TV. You can relax in a recliner and watch your preferred movie. They are also excellent space savers.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.