Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Best recliners: Top 10 picks of 2022

  Published on Jul 18, 2022 21:07 IST
Summary:

Tired of seeing your favourite characters on your dream recliner and want to live that dream? Think no more, we have found the top 10 Best Recliners for you that are rather affordable and in your budget. 

Recliners offer optimum comfort and also elevate the look of the room.

The ideal chair to unwind in and perhaps read a book is a Recliner. It is the ideal chair for both reading and watching TV. You can relax in a recliner and watch your preferred movie. They are also excellent space savers. When looking to buy furniture for home, you have to think about the aesthetics of your house, the comfort you get and most importantly, the utility it has.

1. Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey)

The RX5 Recliner has layers of luxurious padding coated in opulent fabric and is effortlessly manipulated by a lever. It includes a sturdy oak frame with padded cushions that have a good appearance and feel. It also features a pleasing aesthetic, a sturdy hardwood frame, and cushions that are padded.

  • Price: 14,249
  • Brand:Sleepyhead
  • Colour:ItalianGrey
  • Weight:44 kg
  • Size:‎76 x 79 x 102 cm
  • Frame Material: Rubber Wood
  • Seating Capacity: 1 Seater
  • Upholstery Material: 320 GSM Polyester Fabric
ProsCons
Durability testedNot suitable for a place with hot climate 
Made of high-quality fabric 
Lever-operated  
Sturdy and Ergonomically designed  
cellpic
Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey)
23% off
15,499 19,999
Buy now

2. Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate)

This is one of the best recliners with a premium design which can sustain 160 kg on each seat. It contains one non-reclining centre seat and two comfy reclining side chairs, both of which are made of high-quality fabric and have fashionable designs that are not altered by rubbing.

Additionally, it passed tests for durability that were repeated 25,000 times with 100 kg on each seat and backrest and for armrest stability that were repeated 10,000 times with 40 kg of dynamic loading.

  • Price: 38,999
  • Brand: Amazon Brand
  • Colour: Chocolate
  • Mattress: Recliner
  • Maximum Weight Recommendation: 100 kg
  • Weight: 80 kg
  • Size: 212 x 104 x 103 cm
  • Warranty on manufacturing defects: 3 years
ProsCons
Can sustain a load of 160 kgA little heavy
Made of high-quality material 
Meets all safety and performance standards  
stable 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate)
Buy now

3. Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown)

A stunning, cosy, and comfortable chair. This recliner is perfect for families with kids and dogs because it is made of easy-to-clean leatherette fabric. It also offers the maximum level of relaxation because of its three reclining positions and high-density foam. It is available in two versions: manual and rocking and revolving. Additionally, this chair is comfortable and simple to use because of the metal-to-floor mechanism which comes at a minimal price.

  • Price: 10,500
  • Brand: Wakefit
  • Colour: Dark Fantasy
  • Maximum Weight Recommendation: 136 kg
  • Weight: 46.8 kg
  • Size: 96 x 96 x 116 cm
  • Frame Material: Termite Resistant Neem Wood
  • Seat Fill: Foam
  • Upholstery: Leatherette
ProsCons
Made of superior quality materialThe service after-sales is not satisfactory
Backed by zero wall functionality feature 
Easy to operate  
Supports metal to floor mechanism 
cellpic
Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown)
Buy now

4. The Couch Cell Recliner in Brown

The Couch Cell is a reliable, cosy, and stylish recliner. This chair's superb leatherette upholstery makes it the perfect option for all of your leisure and relaxation activities. Additionally, this recliner chair will instantly rest your body and infuse your senses with the utmost tranquillity and contentment as soon as you sit down. A manual locking mechanism is also included with the recliner to keep the chair from reclining when the footrest is extended.

  • Primary Material: Wood
  • Price: 13,499
  • Brand: The Couch
  • Colour: Brown
  • Mattress: Single Seater
  • Weight: 40 kg
  • Size: 96.5 x 86.4 x 70 cm
  • Warranty on any manufacturing defect: 6 months
ProsCons
Provides a relaxed seating experienceThe performance could be better
Made of Leatherette Material 
Easy-to-install 
Has a manual locking mechanism 
cellpic
The Couch Cell Recliner in Brown
21% off
13,499 17,000
Buy now

5. KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Colour Black

One more lovely, roomy, 4-star rated chair is the KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro leather motorised lift. High-quality, skin-friendly PU leather that is both easy to clean and maintain is used to cover the seat of this recliner chair. Additionally, the lines of the backrest are ergonomically designed to help you relax. The Power lift recliner may be easily transported thanks to the chair's wheels. The recliner chair is also raised by the remote control, which makes it simpler for the seniors to stand up without having to put additional strain on their knees or back.

  • Price: 39,990
  • Brand: Kosmo Care
  • Colour: Black
  • Seating: Single seater
  • Maximum Weight Recommendation: 130 kg
  • Weight: 20 kg
  • Size: 81 x 74 x 104 cm
  • Material: Faux Leather
Pros Cons
Has micro leather surfaceExpensive
Backed by a thick padded seat, head, and armrest 
Offers dual function feature  
Easy to operate remote control feature 
cellpic
KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Color Black
9% off
40,990 45,000
Buy now

6. Motorised Recliner In Brown Leatherette Specially For Senior Citizens With Push Button

A stylish, current, and svelte recliner, the Brown Leatherette Motorised Chair is alluring. A fixed remote switch controls the motorised recliner mechanism. You can adjust the footrest and backrest without straining your arms or back. This recliner is a great option for all of your relaxation and leisure activities due to its superb leatherette upholstery.

  • Price: 19,998
  • Brand:Motorised Recliner
  • Colour:Brown
  • Mattress:Single-seater
  • Weight:45 kg
  • Size:91.44 x 88.9 x 96.52 cm
  • Position lock available
ProsCons
Features position lock mechanismDoesn't come with a warranty
Easy-to-clean  
Ultra-sleek; Attractive  
Made of leatherette material 
cellpic
Motorized Recliner in Brown Leatherette Specially for Senior Citizens with Push Button
37% off
18,999 30,000
Buy now

7. Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate)

A chic single-seater chair with premium fabric and a chocolate colour scheme is the Amazon Brand solimo that comes only under a price of Rs. 18,999. It is designed with strong and solid seams to ensure longevity. Additionally, this chair passed durability tests with 100 kg on each seat and backrest for 25,000 cycles and armrest stability tests with 40 kg dynamic loading.

  • Price: 18,999
  • Brand:Amazon
  • Colour:Chocolate
  • Mattress:Single-seater
  • Maximum Weight Recommendation:160 kg
  • Weight:40 kg
  • Size:96 x 104 x 103 cm
  • Warranty on manufacturing defects: 3 years
ProsCons
Can support a weight of up to 160 kgThe build quality is not too great
Highly durable and stable  
 Meets performance and safety standards 
Provides a comfortable sitting experience  
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate)
Buy now

8. Furny Elisse Single Seater Recliner With German Recliner Mechanism For Living Room

The Furny Elisse single is sophisticated, stylish, and durable. Due to its enhanced depth, it allows for wider seating and total leg relaxation, with a size of offering exceptional comfort and relaxation. Furthermore, despite appearances, this recliner is considerably more comfortable. It is made of wood, has soft padding, and is stable at the bottom.

  • Price: 21,455
  • Brand: Furny Elisse
  • Colour: Blue
  • Mattress: Single-seater
  • Weight: 30 kg
  • Size: 91.44 x 91.44 x 107.95 cm
  • Seating: Single Seater
ProsCons
Has a seating capacity of 1 person customer care service is not that good
Comes with an adjustable featureHave to assemble yourself 
Made of solid wood 
Ensures flexibility and smoothness 
cellpic
Furny Elisse 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Blue)
31% off
22,123 32,000
Buy now

9. Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown)

The Royal Oak two-seater is another chair with a 4-star rating that is both stylish and comfy. This recliner allows you to unwind in the height of luxury and tranquillity. Additionally, this magnificent chair was created especially for you and your partner to kick back and spend your nights together, conversing, unwinding, and actually relaxing, with its velvety fabric, plush cushions, and pocket springs.

  • Price: 38,000
  • Brand: Royaloak
  • Colour: Chocolate
  • Mattress: Two-seater
  • Weight: 53 kg
  • Size: 157.5 x 86.4 x 99.1 cm
  • Material: Fabric
  • Warranty on manufacturing defect: 10 days
ProsCons
Elegant; 4-star rated The build quality is not very good
Very Comfortable Expensive 
Made of rich fabric  
Two seater 
cellpic
Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown).
Buy now

10. Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - Brown

A modern design recliner in which every seating posture is long-lasting and durable because of the robust wood structure. Additionally, this recliner's upholstery is composed of Nappa Air Fabric, giving it a natural leather appearance.

To avoid sagging while sitting, it also has a zig-zag spring and costs around Rs. 39,950. Finally, it also features lumbar cushions.

  • Price: 39,950
  • Brand:Home Centre
  • Colour:Brown
  • Mattress:Single-seater
  • Weight:32 kg
  • Size: 107 x 104 x 95 cm
  • Seat filling: Foam with spring
  • Upholstery Material: Polyester
ProsCons
Very comfortable for sittingThe build quality is not as good as expected
Strong frame 
Made of fine-quality faux leather  
Offers a manual mechanism with fixed cushion seating  
cellpic
Home Centre Apollo Faux Leather One Seater Recliner - Brown
Buy now

Price of best recliners at a glance:

ProductPrice
Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey)Rs. 14,249
Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate)Rs. 38,999
Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown)Rs. 10,500
The Couch Cell Recliner in BrownRs. 13,499
KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Color BlackRs. 39,900
Motorized Recliner in Brown Leatherette Especially for Senior Citizens with Push ButtonRs. 19,998
Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate)Rs. 18,999
Furny Elisse Single Seater Recliner with German Recliner Mechanism for Living Room (Blue)Rs. 21,455
Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown)Rs. 38,000
Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - BrownRs. 39,950

Best 3 features for you

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Italian Grey)Great customer serviceSturdy oak wood frameErgonomic design 
Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 3 Seater Fabric Recliner (Chocolate)High quality comfortable fabric Three seater; family friendlyDurable and strong built 
Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown)High maximum weight of 136 kgEasily operated Revolving function
The Couch Cell Recliner in BrownManual locking mechanismEasy-to-installComfortable; soft cushioning and leatherette material
KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Color BlackRemote controlled Dense foam, extended footrest and ergonomic designWheels; easy transportation
Motorized Recliner in Brown Leatherette Especially for Senior Citizens with Push ButtonEasy-to-cleanPosition lock mechanismAesthetic design
Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Brown, Chocolate)
  1. High max weight of 136 kg
Robust design and sturdy frame; durable Great customer service and assistance 
Furny Elisse Single Seater Recliner with German Recliner Mechanism for Living Room (Blue)Increased depth for complete flexionGreat cushioning and stability with broader seatingPremium looking
Royaloak Divine Two Seater Recliner (Brown)Rich fabric; luxurious feelEasy to clean and maintain Plush cushioning and ergonomic design to provide comfort 
Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - BrownNappa air fabric that feels very soft to sit onLumbar cushions to support back and provide additional comfortZig-zag springs to prevent sagging and makes the recliner last long. 

Best value for money recliner

Amongst all of these, the Best value for money Recliner is Motorized Recliner in Brown Leatherette Especially for Senior Citizens with Push Button because of its modern functionality, ultra sleek aesthetic design and leatherette material which provides a comfortable rest and looks good in your living room and the best part is that it comes at a price of Rs. 19,998.

Best overall recliner

For our best pick, we looked at the features, primarily, and not only focus on the price. We considered factors such as comfort, durability and quality. So, the Best Recliner is Home Centre Apollo Solid One-Seater Recliner - Brown that comes with fine quality faux leather, manual mechanism with fixed cushion seating, nappa air fabric and zig-zag springs which comes at a price of Rs. 39,950. It does seem to be more expensive than other recliners, but definitely worth the comfort and plushness you get. The cherry on the top is that it comes with a one day delivery.

How to find the best recliner for your needs?

Buying a recliner can be a tedious task, considering it is an expensive piece of furniture. To ensure that you get bang for your buck, start by measuring your room to get a good understanding of how much space you have before you start looking for a recliner. Next, sit on the chairs and look through them for a while, seeing how they hold your body.

Based on your own tastes and budget, you should choose the fabric. To choose the right type of recliner, pick one that not only suits the space in your home where it will be placed but also provides the required comfort.

Finally, since a recliner is a long-term investment, you'll want one that will last as long as possible.

FAQs

1. Which one of the above listed Recliners is the cheapest?

Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown) is the cheapest recliner in the list and costs only Rs. 10,500. It comes in two version manual and rocking and revolving

2. Which Recliner, in the above list of Best Recliners (2022), has the most features?

KosmoCare Electric Plush Micro Leather Power Lift Recliner Living Room Chair - Color Black is the recliner in the list that has the most features with state-of-the-art technology. It has a remote control incline and decline function with a comfortable ergonomic design.

3. How can I choose a good quality Recliner?

A recliner is quite cosy. In addition, it is a really soothing chair that will aid in your relaxation after a stressful day at work.

Make sure a recliner has ample comfort, space, and durability before purchasing.

4. Which Recliner in the list of Best Recliners (2022) is the most durable?

Wakefit Stargazer Manual Single Seater Recliner (Leatherette, Brown) is the winner when it comes to durability. It offers great support and sturdiness and can handle 136 kg of weight.

5. What are the benefits of a Recliner?

A recliner is quite cosy. In addition, it is a really soothing chair that will aid in your relaxation after a stressful day at work. It is the ideal chair for both reading and watching TV. You can relax in a recliner and watch your preferred movie. They are also excellent space savers.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

