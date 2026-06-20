Bhumi Pednekar shares inside look at 'free satvik meals' and massive kitchen at Art of Living's Bengaluru ashram. Watch

On June 19, Bhumi Pednekar took her Instagram followers on a culinary tour of the Art of Living International Center, founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in Bengaluru. In the detailed video shared under the title 'Bhooki Bhumi (hungry Bhoomi)', the actor highlighted the scale of the ashram's daily operations, which married massive food production with ‘zero-waste sustainability’. Also read | Festive feasting: The satvik route

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video about the Art of Living ashram's massive food operations. (Instagram/ Bhumi Pednekar)

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Throughout the video, Bhumi wore serene ethnic looks tailored to the spiritual environment. She alternated between two distinct looks: a graceful brown suit paired with a rudraksha mala, and a clean, minimalist white button-down tunic.

She wrote in her caption, "My visit to the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru was the perfect blend of spirituality and food, both deeply nourishing for the soul. Every day, their mega kitchen prepares satvik, wholesome meals for nearly 25,000 people, offered free of cost."

Art of Living ashram's diverse ‘satvik’ feast

The video captured Bhumi sampling a vast array of fresh, plant-based foods served at the ashram, which ranged from traditional south Indian staples to global and north Indian variations. Gazing over the buffet layout, she remarked: "Hello, Namaste. We are in Bangalore (Bengaluru) at the beautiful ashram. This is the menu: palak paneer, rasam. Oh wow, there are pakoras too! Great!"

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{{^usCountry}} Her first meal began with a nourishing starter. "First, we have bottle gourd (lauki) soup," she noted, followed by a taste test of a colourful salad spread and main courses: "Then we have some quinoa salad, then some pasta, and lauki halwa." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her first meal began with a nourishing starter. "First, we have bottle gourd (lauki) soup," she noted, followed by a taste test of a colourful salad spread and main courses: "Then we have some quinoa salad, then some pasta, and lauki halwa." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Transitioning to breakfast, Bhumi highlighted a variety of traditional items alongside on-site-baked bakery goods: "We have vermicelli upma, rava idli, coconut chutney, and sambar. This is some homemade strawberry jam with homemade ragi bread. So good! These croissants are also made here in the bakery." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transitioning to breakfast, Bhumi highlighted a variety of traditional items alongside on-site-baked bakery goods: "We have vermicelli upma, rava idli, coconut chutney, and sambar. This is some homemade strawberry jam with homemade ragi bread. So good! These croissants are also made here in the bakery." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While reviewing her breakfast plate, she offered a personal health tip: "Fun fact: I have sprouts every day for breakfast. We also have a plate of homegrown guavas; a guava is full of vitamin C." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While reviewing her breakfast plate, she offered a personal health tip: "Fun fact: I have sprouts every day for breakfast. We also have a plate of homegrown guavas; a guava is full of vitamin C." {{/usCountry}}

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Later in the video, she dived into a second round of regional delicacies. Bhumi said, “So, this is our menu. Our first round is kachori — outstanding! Let’s have some cold pasta salad. Okay, next we are going to try some north Indian food; there is some paneer and roti. Last and final: papad, koshimbir (salad), tamarind rice, some rasam rice, and white pumpkin in curd and coconut... vermicelli payasam (dessert).”

Inside the mega kitchen

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Beyond the taste test, Bhumi shed light on the mechanics behind feeding tens of thousands of people sustainably. Donning a hygienic hairnet over her white tunic, she guided viewers through a massive industrial-scale kitchen. "We are in this mega kitchen where food is prepared for 25,000 people daily, and 10,000 rotis are made an hour," Bhumi explained, panning the camera across automated roti-making conveyor belts, massive metal steamers, and mechanical grinding stations.

What stood out most to the actor was the facility's closed-loop waste management system: "Whatever waste the ashram produces is composted, and food is cooked using that biogas. So, there is complete circularity here. And these are all the big steamers. Spices are freshly ground here. All the ingredients that need to be roasted are done here."

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She added in her caption, "From milk sourced from their own gaushala to breads, jams, and produce made in-house, everything reflects a philosophy of intention, self-sufficiency and circularity. What stayed with me most, though, was the love. Because sometimes food isn’t just about taste, it’s about service, community, and the people behind every meal. I left with a full heart, a fuller stomach, and a deeper appreciation for what it truly means to make a person's life better."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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