Burn rate: Can we pass a global law against ecocide, and would it help?

We have international laws against “genocide” (the systematic killing of a racial or cultural group); “arboricide” (the large-scale destruction of trees); “avicide” (the killing of birds). Is it time for globally recognised laws against ecocide, a punishable offence linked to the hostile and systemic destruction of an ecology? Retreating Iraqi forces set fire to over 600 Kuwaiti oil wells during the 1991 Gulf War. (Shutterstock)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) currently addresses four international crimes against peace: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. Global advocacy groups are arguing that ecocide should be the fifth.

“The term would help reframe environmental destruction not as a cost of doing business, but as a punishable crime,” says environmental advocate Jojo Mehta, co-founder (alongside the late lawyer Polly Higgins) of the UK-based advocacy group Stop Ecocide International. The word itself matters profoundly, she adds. “It would help build what we urgently need: a cultural taboo and both fault and accountability, around any mass destruction of a natural ecosystem or resource.”

Enshrining the term, they say, would change how we recognise, prosecute and penalise “wanton, severe, widespread and long-term” damage to an environment.

The call for such a change is also coming from some of the world’s most ecologically vulnerable states, who argue that their current situation — at risk of being submerged amid a human-induced climate crisis they barely contributed to, and cannot possibly tackle alone — represents a kind of ecocide. The island nations of Vanuatu, Samoa and Fiji formally proposed in 2024 that the crime be added to the ICC charter.

Since the early 1990s, countries such as Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia have had domestic laws against offences that amount to ecocide. Most recently, in 2023, Belgium amended its penal code to include laws against ecocide. Acts that are punishable under such legislation include large-scale oil spills, mass deforestation and destruction of critical infrastructure.

ICC, meanwhile, has clauses against ecocide in wartime, which are rarely implemented because they come with a high threshold for damage, and strict requirements for proving intent.

What countries and lobbyists are now arguing for, in addition, are globally recognised peacetime laws that seek to establish a threshold of harm that should not be crossed. This would, at least in theory, hold countries accountable for acts of aggression, sabotage or negligence that amount to a scorched-earth policy.

As recently as 2023, for instance, Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam was destroyed while under Russian control (although the latter country denies involvement), causing catastrophic flooding. In 1991, oil wells were famously set ablaze by Iraqi forces in Kuwait, causing one of the worst environmental disasters in modern history (clean-up efforts are still struggling to undo the damage).