Can your home make you happier? 5 decor tips to create a space you love

They say your home is where the heart is, and returning home can be one of the happiest parts of your day. Your space acts as a personal sanctuary after a long day outside. To enhance this sense of comfort and happiness, keep your interiors uncluttered and thoughtfully curate a space that reflects your personality and supports a positive mood.ALSO READ: Minimalist or maximalist? 7 ways to balance both decor styles at home

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We asked an expert how to design a happy home. Priyanka Sinha, founder of The Opulence Interior Design Studio, highlighted what really matters when creating a space that exudes joy.

Build a home that supports your joy.

A happy home transcends all trends. She said, “A happy home isn't just styled around the latest trends in furniture and decor. The perfect home should adapt to you and yours, make you feel comfortable and relaxed, and allow you to settle in by making you feel at home.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here are 5 tips for designing a happy home: 1. Decorate with things that mean something to you Objects you choose can help turn a house into a home.

Make room for belongings with emotional value, such as family photographs, travel souvenirs, artworks, and treasured books.

For example, holiday photographs, display pottery collected on travels, handmade gifts, and an inherited clock. 2. Choose colours that create the mood you want Think about how you want a room to feel before choosing its colour.

Shades of beige, light brown, ivory, terracotta, or even warm green can evoke a certain soothing quality without losing any chic appeal.

Always buy according to the ambience you want to generate instead of following the trend blindly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are 5 tips for designing a happy home: 1. Decorate with things that mean something to you Objects you choose can help turn a house into a home.

Make room for belongings with emotional value, such as family photographs, travel souvenirs, artworks, and treasured books.

For example, holiday photographs, display pottery collected on travels, handmade gifts, and an inherited clock. 2. Choose colours that create the mood you want Think about how you want a room to feel before choosing its colour.

Shades of beige, light brown, ivory, terracotta, or even warm green can evoke a certain soothing quality without losing any chic appeal.

Always buy according to the ambience you want to generate instead of following the trend blindly. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Bring natural elements indoors

Nature can be energising or calming.

Use flowers, plants, wood, cane and natural fabrics to give your home a connection to nature.

For example, you can consider a cane chair, a wooden side table, cotton cushion covers, and linen curtains.

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4. Make comfort and practicality part of the design

A happy interior is also a warm home.

Choose some scattered pillows and curtains, warm and easily maintained floors, rugs, and lamps with dimming capability, and create a warm and comfortable environment.

5. Create spaces for quiet time and togetherness

Create a comfortable seating area where friends can gather and chat.

Set up a cosy reading corner with a welcoming armchair and a reading lamp.

Make your dining area welcoming.