Mehndi or mehendi, also known as henna, is an important part of many Hindu festivals and is often applied during Navratri hence, with Chaitra Navratri around the corner, women can be seen gearing up to apply intricate mehndi designs on their hands and feet where the designs are often symbolic and may include images of the Maa Durga or other deities. Mehndi is also used to decorate the puja thali, which is a tray of offerings that is used during the Navratri rituals since mehndi is considered auspicious during Navratri and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 mehendi: Nine mehndi designs for each day of the festival (Photo by Sehajpal Singh on Unsplash)

It is also a way for women to express their creativity and artistic skills so mehndi plays an important role in Chaitra Navratri celebrations and is a beautiful way to adorn oneself and honour the festival's traditions. The festival of Chaitra Navratri is devoted to worshipping the nine incarnations of Durga where each day of this festival holds a different significance and is dedicated to the nine avatars of Maa Durga including Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Also known as Vasant Navratri, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from March 22, 2023 to March 30, 2023. Since the festive week calls for flaunting your henna-clad hands, here are beautiful mehendi designs for each day of Navratri:

While the day has a special significance for the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka who celebrate the day as Ugadi, people in Maharashtra and Goa celebrate the festival as ‘Gudi Padwa’. It is also celebrated as 'Chaitra Navratri' in some parts of the country.

