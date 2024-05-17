 Check out Swetha Sivakumar’s recipe for baked medu vadas - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Check out Swetha Sivakumar’s recipe for baked medu vadas

BySwetha Sivakumar
May 17, 2024 04:24 PM IST

‘It took months of trial and error before I got this right,’ Sivakumar says. ‘The trick lies in trapping the air bubbles and broiling the vadas.’

Ingredients:1 cup urad dal 1-2 green chillies, deseeded and cut Salt (to taste)

(Photo by Swetha Sivakumar) PREMIUM
(Photo by Swetha Sivakumar)

Directions:* Soak urad dal for two hours. After soaking, drain the water. Add urad dal to a high speed mixer jar. Add the green chilli pieces. Add fresh water, just enough to get the batter thoroughly ground into a smooth batter. Try to avoid adding any more water than absolutely necessary.

* Transfer the batter to a stand mixer, add salt and let it whip for two to three minutes (use a hand-held appliance or whisk with your hand for a few minutes alternatively).

* Add the whipped batter to a piping bag or a plastic bag and snip a hole at one end.

* Pre-set the oven to 230°C. Apply oil on the surface of the donut hole pan. Pipe batter to the pan. Place the pan in the oven for 15 minutes.

* Remove the pan from the oven and brush oil on top of the vadas. Set the oven to broil mode. Place the pan under the broiler for one minute. Take the pan out and let it cool for a few minutes before eating.

(To reach Swetha Sivakumar with questions or feedback, email upgrademyfood@gmail.com)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Check out Swetha Sivakumar’s recipe for baked medu vadas

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On