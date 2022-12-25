Christmas 2022: Of tree-mendous creativity and x-mascheer!

Christmas festivities remain incomplete without decorating the Christmas Tree. And hotels in Delhi-NCR make sure it’s the season of merry for delhiites.

A 30-foot Christmas tree at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla has 5,200 colourful carnations, handcrafted from recycled paper and tissues in rainbow hues.

Journey To Tomorrow

The Christmas decor at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla showcases creativity at its best. The tree has been conceived in-house by four horticulturists over a span of 11 days. This, alongside a gingerbread house, makes it a perfect Christmas wonderland! The 30-foot tree has 5,200 colourful carnations, handcrafted from recycled paper and tissues in rainbow hues. “These colours represent revival, childhood innocence, hope, life, eco-friendliness and purity, creating a dialogue for sustainability and impacting the minds of our future generation for a better tomorrow,” says Shuvendu Banerjee, general manager.

Hello Mr. Nutcracker

Nutcracker dolls have become a staple in Christmas decor. Keeping up with the German tradition, a 10-foot tall nutcracker has been installed at The Imperial, New Delhi. According to the folklore, these dolls represent strength and are symbols of good luck, frightening away malevolent spirits and making way for merrymaking.

The Christmas tree at ITC Grand Bharat welcomes the warmth of the yuletide season.

Joy to the locals

A bright, shining and evergreen ‘Tree of Joy’ at ITC Grand Bharat welcomes the warmth of the yuletide season, and stands tall in their Sangam lobby. As part of responsible luxury ethos of ITC Hotels, the ornaments adorning the Christmas tree have been sourced from local craftsmen as a means to support towards support the local community. Enveloped in hues of red, symbolic for the will to survive and gold that illuminates people with warmth, it salutes the spirit of hospitality and service brought forth by the associates working in this field.

Spectacular Sustainability

This 22-foot Christmas tree is a vision, standing tall in the premises of Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka. Made of recycled material such as metal frames and steel pipes, this tree moulded in a circular structure is sparkling with glitter paper and LED lights. “The tree was worked on for over 10 days by the hotel’s engineering team. Once the frame was ready, it was painted in Christmas colours — red and green,” says Sumit Sharma, chief engineer.

The Christmas tree at Ambassador New Delhi IHCL SeleQtions is made of recycled wood , and leftover fabrics such as Pashmina, Jamawar and Kanjivaram silk, among others.

Of Baubles and Bells

With a rich colour palette, the 8.5-foot Christmas tree at Taj Palace, New Delhi is all things classy and traditional. The burgundy red base is accentuated with warm burnt orange, forest greens and specks of glittery gold. “The trees have been accentuated with golden poinsettias, and adding glamour is organza bow-tied gift boxes, hand painted glittering reindeers, larger-than-life candles and suspended golden snowflakes and butterflies,” shares Nayan Seth, general manager of the hotel.

Shining bright

A stunning 22-foot high tree stands right in the centre of the hotel lobby at DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square. Illuminated with twinkling lights and adorned with ornaments such as Santa caps, stars, balls, reindeers and bells, it’s a marvel to look at. A team of 10 completed this tree in just one day. The lush green lawns of the hotel, too, are decked up in fairy lights that add an alluring charm to the joyous festival.

The Christmas tree at Le Meridien New Delhi has been created by bamboo craftpersons based in west Delhi’s Titarpur.

Tree or Art

Starry Slopes is a 20-foot bamboo and recycled paper installation that’s lighting up the lobby of Le Meridien New Delhi. Designed by artist Nehmat Mongia, it’s created by bamboo craftpersons based in west Delhi’s Titarpur, who are popular for making Ravana effigies and adept to work with the traditional bamboo art. This artwork has been made in collaboration with the National Association for the Blind for Blind Woman and Disability Studies.

One for Mother Earth

A 24-foot Christmas tree in the lobby of The Leela Ambience Gurugram sets the perfect festive vibe. The trinkets on it are locally sourced from an NGO that works for the welfare of children whereas the other elements are painted and prepared using sustainable material. What’s more, the tree as well as the decorative ornaments will be saved for next year, in order to reduce wastage and its impact on environment

Poinsettias on point

With sustainability at its core, a 20-foot glowing red Christmas tree stands tall in the lobby of The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi. The eco-friendly tree is made using potted poinsettias — best known as flowers of the holy night — as they only bloom during this season and are associated with Christmas celebrations around the globe.

