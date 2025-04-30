City apartment feeling dull? These interior design and home decor tricks will instantly transform it

In the hustle of urban living, a home should be a sanctuary that breathes freshness and vibrancy while maintaining a soft, elegant charm. Urban homes often need a refreshing touch to counterbalance the fast-paced city life. Decor and interior design experts reveal ways to infuse freshness and colour in urban homes.(Images by Pinterest)

Tired of the concrete jungle? Here’s how to bring nature indoors beautifully

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rohini Bagla, Founder and Principal Designer at Studio Rohini Bagla, shared, “A timeless base of earthy tones—warm beige, sandy taupe and muted terracotta—creates a grounding foundation, evoking warmth and tranquility. Nature’s palette can be effortlessly woven in through décor, with botanical prints, potted plants and floral pastels on cushions, rugs and artwork, adding organic charm and liveliness.”

Botanical is all about the floral prints.(Pinterest)

She revealed, “Subtle pops of colour, such as dusty pinks, sage greens and powder blues, introduced through accent walls, upholstery, or ceramics, uplift the ambiance without overwhelming the aesthetic. Layering textures like linen curtains, wooden accents, stone décor and clay pottery further enrich spaces with tactile elegance, creating a dynamic yet harmonious environment. To enhance the sense of openness, maximising natural light with sheer drapes and reflective surfaces, complemented by soft, warm lighting, ensures a cosy yet airy feel. By blending earthy hues, soft accents, and nature-inspired elements, an urban home can exude a refreshing, timeless appeal.”

Soft Green: Green is often associated with nature and has a calming effect on the mind and body. It can promote feelings of balance, harmony, and growth. Soft shades of green, such as sage or mint, can create a peaceful and inviting atmosphere. (Unsplash)

These decor tweaks will make your home feel brand new

Bringing her expertise to the same, Priyanka Mehra and Piyush Mehra, Principal Architects at PS Design, suggested, “Introduce bright cushions, rugs, or artwork to create pops of colour. Opt for nature-inspired tones like leafy greens, ocean blues, or sunset oranges for a lively yet soothing ambiance. Greenery instantly uplifts a space. Choose easy-to-maintain plants like pothos, snake plants, or fiddle leaf figs. Hanging planters and vertical gardens are perfect for compact city apartments. Sheer curtains, linen upholstery and woven textures add airiness to interiors.”

Making your home feel like a resort isn’t difficult. Small changes such as plush throws and silk cushions in the living spaces or good rugs go a long way. (Photos: Adobe Stock)

The duo further recommended, “Pastel or floral prints on soft furnishings can enhance the feeling of freshness. Mirrors, glossy finishes, and glass elements amplify natural light, making spaces feel open and bright. Position mirrors strategically to reflect greenery or a bold accent wall. A bold wallpaper, textured paint, or a hand-painted mural can redefine a space. Choose vibrant patterns or soft ombré hues to add character without overwhelming the decor. These simple yet effective design ideas bring life, warmth, and energy to urban homes, making them more inviting and refreshing.”