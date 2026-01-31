Claws for applause: See how birds are helping us improve cameras, drones, dyes

Enhanced navigation, smarter drones, more-versatile cameras and the blackest black fabric… there’s a lot we’re still learning from birds. Here are three intriguing research projects currently underway. Apparel design researchers at Cornell University have created the world’s blackest black fabric, inspired by the striking plume of the riflebird. (Shutterstock)

FROM BIRDS OF PREY, BETTER DRONES

At University of Surrey, researchers are working on a new type of drone that aims to mimic the remarkable aerial precision displayed by species such as owls and raptors.

The project, called Learning2Fly, was announced in August and will build drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of weaving their way through tight spaces, dodging obstacles, and operating in unpredictable or rapidly changing wind conditions.

The idea was born of the question: How do some birds hunt so capably amid varied and changing city skylines, through cluttered and turbulent airspace?

“We’re combining experimental flight data with machine learning to help drones predict and control their motion in real time to imitate a bird’s typical flight path,” project lead Olaf Marxen, a senior lecturer at University of Surrey, said in a statement.

Eventually, the hope is that such drones will be able to perform wind turbine inspections at sea, for instance, or deliver packages more seamlessly in densely populated areas.

FROM EAGLE EYES BETTER CAMERAS