Content creator turns a cramped narrow balcony into a beautifully zoned outdoor space with aesthetic café-style corners

Everyone dreams of having a lovely balcony where they can lounge, unwind and watch the sunset against the skyline. But with compact urban homes, balcony spaces have also shrunk. All that is left is a narrow balcony, which may be long but lacks the necessary width, making it seem like not much can be done with the space.ALSO READ: Balcony styles to unmissable essentials: Ultimate decor guide to make a cosy outdoor retreat at home

You can spruce up your boring narrow balcony into something gorgeous with the help of a few compact styling tricks. (Picture credit: Instagram/@groundedinneutral)

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But, do not be too quick to give up on your dream of an aesthetically pleasing, swoon-worthy balcony. With a few clever styling hacks, you can fit in more than you think, even in a tiny space. From compact seating to foldable lighting, a narrow balcony can be revamped into a chic corner.

Content creator Chelsea Alysa took to Instagram in a June 5 post to reveal how she transformed her long, narrow balcony, a layout challenge many homeowners face, into a beautifully decorated outdoor space. Most would leave such a cramped balcony empty or add scattered decor pieces, like a potted plant or a chair or so.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's how she sectioned the balcony into two separate spaces: 1. Lounge area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how she sectioned the balcony into two separate spaces: 1. Lounge area {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beginning with the lounge area, she placed a tall potted plant at one end of the balcony to add a touch of nature, along with height. She then rolled out a beige-and-white narrow rug to anchor the zone. Over it, she brought in a slim wooden bench and softened it with cream-white seat cushions and pillows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beginning with the lounge area, she placed a tall potted plant at one end of the balcony to add a touch of nature, along with height. She then rolled out a beige-and-white narrow rug to anchor the zone. Over it, she brought in a slim wooden bench and softened it with cream-white seat cushions and pillows. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Next to the bench, she placed a wooden side table, continuing the earthy colour palette, and added a tiny lamp for a cosy, warm glow. For storage, especially for books, she added a two-tier rattan trolley on wheels. On the wall, she hung a framed picture in the same neutral colour palette, making the lounge area setup very cohesive. The first section is focused on relaxation, where you lounge on the sofa and read books, and admire views from the balcony. The aesthetic is very earthy boho. 2. Dining area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next to the bench, she placed a wooden side table, continuing the earthy colour palette, and added a tiny lamp for a cosy, warm glow. For storage, especially for books, she added a two-tier rattan trolley on wheels. On the wall, she hung a framed picture in the same neutral colour palette, making the lounge area setup very cohesive. The first section is focused on relaxation, where you lounge on the sofa and read books, and admire views from the balcony. The aesthetic is very earthy boho. 2. Dining area {{/usCountry}}

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Think your balcony is too compact for a cafe-style dining setup? Think again. The creator demonstrated how she transformed the other section of the narrow balcony into a tiny dining corner with foldable chairs and a compact table that does not take up too much space. The checked tablecloth adds a picnic-like graceful charm, while artsy plates and a small lamp complete the setup on a whimsical note.

She also attached planters with flowers to the railing and added tiny string lights, which brings softness to the area. All in all, the entire dining area feels both cosy and functional as you can sit and eat dinner with lovely views from the balcony.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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