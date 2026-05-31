Awkward layouts to stylish spaces: 7 interior expert-approved furniture styling hacks to transform your living room

The living room is often the centre of a home, where family members gather to talk or do activities together. Here we also host guests, and this is where we break the first impression of a home. Furniture styling hacks that transform your living room instantly. (Unsplash)

By adjusting furniture and decor, you can modernise and elevate a room to give it an elegant look without a full renovation or spending a ton of money on luxury furniture. The right decor pairing and balance can even add the illusion of a spacious room where it once felt cramped.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lokendra Ranawat, co-founder and CEO of WoodenStreet, shared furniture hacks that can revamp your living space. ​Also read | Step inside Gurgaon rented home of '25-year-old corporate guy’ with unique decor: Star-shaped lamp to Doraemon planter

1. Create a focal point Lokendra highlighted that a cosy living room needs to have a focal point. Large or statement pieces can serve as focal points. Large pieces can be furniture, like a grand sofa, or even large decor items or a television unit. Balancing decor and furniture around a focal point can even eliminate clutter.