Step inside Gurgaon rented home of '25-year-old corporate guy’ with unique decor: Star-shaped lamp to Doraemon planter

Living alone sometimes gets too overwhelming, and it takes time and effort to become comfortable in your own space. While staying away from home, it’s important to have a space that you can call your own. Shivank, a ‘25-year-old corporate guy’, works as a product manager in Gurgaon and rents an apartment near the office. He tries every day to make it look and feel like a home, a sacred space, where he can feel relaxed and calm – and documents it all on Instagram. Tour of 25-year-old corporate guy's rented apartment. (Instagram)

Among all his videos, his home tour content, where he shows how he is turning his apartment into a home, gains many views. In an Instagram post dated March 10, 2026, he shared about some of the new decor pieces he added to his home to make it look aesthetically pleasing. Here’s what he bought for his apartment.

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