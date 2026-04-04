Step inside Gurgaon rented home of '25-year-old corporate guy’ with unique decor: Star-shaped lamp to Doraemon planter
Here’s a glimpse of a 25-year-old corporate guy’s rented apartment that features beautiful collectables and elements that make it look home.
Living alone sometimes gets too overwhelming, and it takes time and effort to become comfortable in your own space. While staying away from home, it’s important to have a space that you can call your own. Shivank, a ‘25-year-old corporate guy’, works as a product manager in Gurgaon and rents an apartment near the office. He tries every day to make it look and feel like a home, a sacred space, where he can feel relaxed and calm – and documents it all on Instagram.
Among all his videos, his home tour content, where he shows how he is turning his apartment into a home, gains many views. In an Instagram post dated March 10, 2026, he shared about some of the new decor pieces he added to his home to make it look aesthetically pleasing. Here’s what he bought for his apartment.
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Star-shaped night lamp
While decorating his apartment, Shivank made a few purchases from Ikea to add a pop of colour to his space. He bought a star-shaped lamp that doubles as a decoration element. This aesthetic piece made the bland corner of his bedroom come alive. He kept the lamp on the bedside table of his bedroom. The yellow light of the lamp adds warmth to the corner.
Storage mirror
Next, he purchased a mirror for his bathroom that doubles as a storage space as well. It features a round mirror and storage space inside and below the mirror area. It easily accommodates all his toiletries and skincare products.
Plants and planters
No wonder plants can be your best friends. Apart from all the other elements, he ensured to get some new plants and planters to add greenery to his space. He researched to figure out the plants that stay for longer and are less maintenance. Shivank also invested in some cool planters shaped like Doremon, a skull, a car, and many more. The planters were in different sizes, so that they can be well-placed in different corners of the house.
Open storage rack
Lastly, he bought a red open storage rack to keep all the knick-knacks organised in one place. He placed the rack in a corner with some planters, books, and other stuff. He converted a dish into a rack for his books and mounted it on the wall. Other than these, he also invested in laundry bags, door stoppers, and a touch-lamp to make his apartment feel like home.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More