Malaika Arora has given her apartment on lease in Mumbai's Bandra for a total rent of ₹1.17 crore

Malaika Arora has given an apartment on rent in Mumbai, for a period of three years at a total rent of ₹1.17 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards Malaika Arora has given an apartment on rent in Mumbai, for a period of three years at a total rent of ₹1.17 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Instagram)

According to property registration documents, the apartment in a building named Vida near Carter Road in Bandra West was rented for 36 months at a starting monthly rent of ₹3.10 lakh.

The rent increases by 5 per cent annually, and for the second year, it will be ₹3.25 lakh, and ₹3.41 lakh in the third year. Accordingly, the cumulative rental value over the entire three-year term is Rs. 1.17 crore, SquareYards said.

The deal was registered on March 18, 2026, for which a stamp duty of Rs. 30,819 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000 were paid.

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The apartment has been leased to an individual named Aditi Rao, who has paid a security deposit of Rs. 20 lakh, the documents show.

Malaika Arora and Aditi Road could not be reached for comment.

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All about Bandra West According to SquareYards, Bandra West is regarded as one of Mumbai’s most upscale and vibrant real estate destinations, known for its unique blend of luxury living, cultural charm, and strong investment appeal. The area is also renowned for its vibrant lifestyle, featuring upscale retail outlets, fine-dining restaurants, cafes, and popular hotspots like Carter Road and Bandstand.

It has a cosmopolitan atmosphere, premium infrastructure, and a strong social and cultural appeal. It is also home to several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, among several others.

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According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of an apartment in several prime buildings is around ₹1 lakh per sq ft.