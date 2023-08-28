News / Cities / Others / Lucknow Junctions’ laundry bags ISO certification from UK agency

Lucknow Junctions’ laundry bags ISO certification from UK agency

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 28, 2023 10:46 PM IST

NER highlights that the station’s linen care centre boasts a daily capacity of processing 7 tonnes of linen

LUCKNOW: The Linen Care Centre of the North Eastern Railways (NER) at Lucknow Junction has successfully obtained ISO certification from a UK-based agency, ensuring the provision of clean and hygienic linen to railway passengers. Staunchly Management and Service Limited, England, has conferred ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 certificates upon the Lucknow Linen Care Centre for its exceptional quality in linen cleaning and comprehensive supply to trains.

This achievement marks a significant milestone as the first division of the North Eastern Railway to attain such recognition, as announced by Divisional Railway Manager Aditya Kumar.

NER highlights that the station’s linen care centre boasts a daily capacity of processing 7 tonnes of linen. The certification also signifies the centre’s adherence to the Environmental Management System standards. It further emphasises the centre’s dedication to providing laundry services and delivering pristine and hygienic linen to bona fide railway passengers.

Monday, August 28, 2023
