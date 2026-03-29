Want to maximise luggage space? Vacuum storage simplify packing and keep clothes organised for stress-free travel
Pack more with ease using vacuum storage bags that compress bulky items, save space and keep your luggage neat, organised and travel-ready every time
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
10 Pack Jumbo Vacuum Storage Bags with Hand Pump, 80% Storage Space Saving, Sturdy Leak-Free Space Saver Vacuum Seal Bags for Clothing, Vacuum Compression Bags for Travel Lugggage Blankets ComfortersView Details
₹929
GONGSHI Plastic 24 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags with Electric Pump, (5 Jumbo, 5 Large, 5 Medium, 5 Small, 4 Roll Up Bags) Space Saver Bag for Mattress, Blanket, Duvets, Comforters,Travel, TransparentView Details
₹2,799
amazon basics Plastic Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags With Hand Pump,X-Jumbo-Pack Of 4,WhiteView Details
₹829
Smart Saver Vacuum Bags for Travel, Space Saver Bags 5 Pack (1 Large 2 Medium 2 Small) Compression Storage Bags for Clothes, Sealer Bags, Vaccine Sealed Airtight Packing Ziplock Bag with Hand PumpView Details
₹385
5 Large Smart Saver Vacuum bags for clothes with pump for Clothes, Packing, Blankets, Space Saver Vaccum Compression Zipper Storage Bags With Hand Pump, Airtight Reusable Packing Bags for travelView Details
₹499
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Packing for a trip often turns into a struggle against limited suitcase space. No matter how carefully you plan, there never seems to be enough room—especially on family holidays. When travelling with children or elderly members, essentials like medicines, diapers, extra clothing, and medical devices such as BP monitors or sugar testing kits quickly fill up your luggage, leaving little space for anything else.
This is where vacuum storage bags become a true travel essential. Designed to remove excess air, these bags compress bulky items like clothes, blankets, and linens into compact, space-saving packs. Most vacuum bags come with a pump—either manual or electric—making the compression process simple and efficient. By significantly reducing volume, they help you organise better and maximise every inch of your suitcase. Whether it’s a short getaway or a long family trip, vacuum storage bags ensure you travel smarter, lighter, and far more stress-free.
For this HT Shop Now shortlist, have put curated a bunch of options available on Amazon India, thoughtfully chosen after evaluating what customers say about the respective products. Some have praised vacuum storage bags for their space-saving design, large capacity and ease of use, making them ideal for travel and home storage. Many appreciate the included pump and value for money.
Maximise your storage space effortlessly with this 10-pack jumbo vacuum storage bag set. Designed to compress bulky items like clothes, blankets and comforters, these bags help reduce volume by up to 80%. Made from durable, leak-resistant material, they ensure long-lasting performance for both travel and home storage. The included hand pump adds convenience, making it easy to create extra room in suitcases, wardrobes or cupboards without hassle.
Specifications
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Optimise your storage with this 24-pack vacuum storage bag set designed for maximum space efficiency. Ideal for organising clothes, bedding and travel essentials, these bags compress items to save significant space. Made from durable plastic, they ensure reliable, leak-resistant performance. The included electric pump enables quick and effortless air removal, while multiple sizes offer versatile storage options for home use, seasonal organisation and travel packing.
Specifications
Keep your storage organised and clutter-free with these vacuum compression zipper storage bags. Designed to reduce bulk, they efficiently compress clothes, bedding and other soft items to save space. Made from durable plastic, they ensure reliable and long-lasting use. The included hand pump allows easy air removal, making them suitable for travel or home storage. Their extra-large size is ideal for storing bulky seasonal essentials.
Specifications
Make packing easier with this 5-pack vacuum storage bag set designed for travel and home organisation. These compression bags help reduce the volume of clothes and essentials, creating extra space in your luggage. Crafted from durable material, they offer reliable airtight sealing for long-lasting use. The included hand pump ensures quick air removal, while multiple sizes provide flexibility for storing garments, accessories and other travel necessities efficiently.
Specifications
Simplify your packing and storage with this 5-pack vacuum storage bag set designed for efficient space saving. Ideal for clothes, blankets and travel essentials, these bags compress bulky items to create extra room in your luggage or wardrobe. Made from durable, airtight material, they ensure long-lasting use. The included hand pump allows quick air removal, making organisation easy, whether for travel, seasonal storage or everyday use at home.
Specifications
Enhance your storage efficiency with this pack of 5 ultra-durable vacuum storage bags designed for clothes and more. These compression bags help reduce bulk, creating extra space in wardrobes, cupboards or luggage. Made from sturdy, reusable material, they ensure long-lasting airtight performance. The double-zip seal provides added protection, while the included pump allows quick and convenient air removal, making them ideal for travel, moving or seasonal storage.
Specifications
Upgrade your storage and travel packing with this versatile vacuum compression bag set. Designed to reduce bulk, these bags efficiently compress clothes, bedding and essentials, freeing up valuable space. Made from durable polypropylene, they ensure reliable airtight performance for repeated use. The combination of electric and manual pump options offers added convenience, while multiple bag sizes make them suitable for organising items at home or during travel.
Specifications
Make packing and organisation effortless with this 6-pack vacuum storage bag set designed for travel and home use. These compression bags help reduce the volume of clothes and essentials, creating extra space in luggage or wardrobes. Crafted from durable plastic, they ensure airtight sealing for reliable, long-term use. The included hand pump enables easy air removal, while the medium size makes them suitable for everyday storage needs.
Specifications
Maximise your storage space with this pack of 6 XX large vacuum storage bags, ideal for bulky items like blankets, comforters and pillows. These compression bags help reduce volume, making organisation easier at home or during travel. Made from durable, airtight material, they ensure reliable performance and reusability. Designed for convenience, they allow quick air removal, helping you store more efficiently while keeping items protected from dust and moisture.
Specifications
Keep your storage organised and travel packing efficient with this pack of 5 vacuum storage bags. Designed to compress clothes and essentials, these bags help maximise available space in wardrobes and luggage. Made from durable polypropylene, they offer reliable airtight sealing for repeated use. The included hand pump ensures easy air removal, making them a practical choice for travel, seasonal storage or everyday organisation at home.
Specifications
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNivedita Mishra
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More