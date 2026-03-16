Sri Lanka on the cards? Here are 5 things you need to pack before you say ‘Ayubowan’

The first time I went to Sri Lanka, I was truly impressed by how easily an Indian would feel at home in the Island country. Familiar food, really good alcohol, some nice beaches that give you the Goa vibe and some secluded ones that are as raw as they come. From the forts at Galle to the detailed temple architecture at Trincomalee. There is something for everyone. But just because the familiarity is right there with the Indian climate and food, it does not mean it’s the same, and there are a few travel non-negotiables you will need to just enjoy your vacation a lot better. So here is everything you need to know and might be forgetting to pack!

From a strong waterproof sunscreen to a portable cooling fan! Everything you need for a fun and chill Sri Lankan vacation. (Canva.com)