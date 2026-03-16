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Sri Lanka on the cards? Here are 5 things you need to pack before you say ‘Ayubowan’
Beaches, rice hoppers and a whole lot of summer sunshine! Sri Lanka is the perfect Island getaway, and here is what you need to pack if you are headed there!
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|Product
|Rating
|Price
Dot & Key Lime Rush Swim + Sports Sunscreen In-Vivo Tested SPF 50+ PA++++, | 180 Minutes Water Resistant, Sweat Resistant, Prevents Tanning, Non-Greasy, Lightweight | All Skin Types | 50gView Details
₹470
Neutrogena Ultrasheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++, Blue Light Protect, No White Cast, Water Resistant, Ultra Light & Non Sticky, Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin, For Unisex, 80 GramsView Details
₹569
Re' Equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel Spf 50 Pa++++, Water Resistant With Zinc Oxide And Titanium Dioxide 20GView Details
₹328
Elemnt Pre Swim Body Lotion for Kids & Adults | Chlorine Protection, Anti-tan Body Lotion, Protection from Sea Water Impurities & Pool Chemicals | Upto 60 mins of Water Resistance | 50 MLView Details
₹319
NUUK BFF Personal Hand Fan, 13000 RPM with IceTouch™ | 3600 mAh USB Rechargeable Battery [Up to 10H] | Portable Mini Fan | 100-Speed Dial | For Travel, Office, Makeup & Outdoor | 12-Month WarrantyView Details
₹2,299
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.