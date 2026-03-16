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    Sri Lanka on the cards? Here are 5 things you need to pack before you say ‘Ayubowan’

    Beaches, rice hoppers and a whole lot of summer sunshine! Sri Lanka is the perfect Island getaway, and here is what you need to pack if you are headed there!

    Published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:50 PM IST
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    The first time I went to Sri Lanka, I was truly impressed by how easily an Indian would feel at home in the Island country. Familiar food, really good alcohol, some nice beaches that give you the Goa vibe and some secluded ones that are as raw as they come. From the forts at Galle to the detailed temple architecture at Trincomalee. There is something for everyone. But just because the familiarity is right there with the Indian climate and food, it does not mean it’s the same, and there are a few travel non-negotiables you will need to just enjoy your vacation a lot better. So here is everything you need to know and might be forgetting to pack!

    From a strong waterproof sunscreen to a portable cooling fan! Everything you need for a fun and chill Sri Lankan vacation. (Canva.com)
    From a strong waterproof sunscreen to a portable cooling fan! Everything you need for a fun and chill Sri Lankan vacation. (Canva.com)
    Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal

    Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.

    Read moreRead less

    5 essentials you will need for your Sri Lanka packing list

    1. Waterproof sunscreen

    While a lot of times I am a strong supporter of roll-on and spray sunscreens. One thing the Sri Lankan sun taught me is that the best way to protect yourself from the harsh afternoon sun here is to use a good gel/cream-based waterproof sunscreen. With the urge to constantly jump into the ocean or pool, it is essential to explore a waterproof option and to reapply every few hours. Especially right after you are done with a dip in the pool. Do not delay your sunscreen applications if you want to avoid sunburns.

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    2. Portable battery-operated fans

    These pocket-sized miracles are perfect for the weather you will be dealing with. While I had no trouble finding air-conditioned cabs and beach cafes wherever I went, there are a lot of sightseeing spots and excursions which you might have to do outdoors during the day. And these little fans will help you get through the heat with ease. Nobody will tell you how unbearable the heat can get during peak afternoon hours. While the weather is super pleasant in early mornings and late evenings, there is a surge in temperature during the day.

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    3. Swimsuit cover-ups

    While Sri Lanka is a pretty modern place to be, what I realised after a dip in the ocean is that having a swimsuit cover-up might just make you feel a lot more comfortable if you want to take a break from the ocean and just relax at a beachside cafe with your favourite snacks and drinks. Swimsuit cover-ups also work great because you need to understand that Sri Lankan beaches also have an influx of locals, and hence, having a modest way to cover up might be the culturally appropriate option as well.

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    4. Fashionable Sun Hats

    The one place to flaunt those summer hats and beach picks is definitely Sri Lanka. Stylish hair accessories that keep the sun away and the hair up are the perfect options to make a statement at the beach. Sri Lanka is the it-spot to sport flowy dresses, beach picks that will make heads turn and more! So if you have a stylish hat that you want to bring out, this vacation might be the perfect opportunity!

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    5. Portable chargers

    Sri Lanka, though it might seem like a quick island country to hop around, is bigger than you would imagine it to be. The distances are long, and you might spend a good few hours on the road or in overnight train journeys between cities and ports. Among the chaos of long travel days and itineraries that could take you to national parks for safaris and then pivot to heading out in the middle of the ocean to watch whales swim by, a portable charger might be the one thing in your bag that will help you navigate and stay connected. Google Maps, online payment options and other features mostly work in Sri Lanka, making it super easy to stay connected and tech savvy through your vacation.

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    What to pack for Sri Lanka: FAQs
    Yes. Sri Lanka’s tropical sun can feel stronger than expected, especially around beaches and pools. A waterproof gel or cream sunscreen is a smart pick since you will likely swim often. Reapply every few hours and again after stepping out of the water to avoid sunburn.
    They can be surprisingly helpful. Many sightseeing spots, such as temples, forts, and outdoor markets, involve walking in the heat. A small battery-operated fan offers quick relief during hot afternoons, especially during long days of exploring.
    It is a good idea. Beachwear is common at resorts and beach clubs, though many public beaches also see local visitors. A light cover-up lets you move comfortably between the beach, cafés, and nearby shops without feeling underdressed.
    Travel days can involve long drives, train rides, or safaris. A portable charger helps keep your phone powered for maps, bookings, photos, and payments. It becomes especially useful during full-day excursions or when moving between cities.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Neha Ravi Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neha Ravi Khandelwal

      Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More

    News/Shop Now/Travel/Sri Lanka On The Cards? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Pack Before You Say ‘Ayubowan’
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