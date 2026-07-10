Man shares emotional moment after seeing sister work as IndiGo flight attendant: ‘She never gave up on her dream’

A brother’s emotional reaction to seeing his sister working as a flight attendant on his IndiGo journey has touched hearts online. The wholesome video captures his pride as he watches his sister perform her duties inside the aircraft after overcoming several challenges to achieve her dream. A man felt proud and emotional after watching his sister serve as a cabin crew member on his IndiGo flight. (Instagram/Sanjay_mousalpuriya)

(Also read: Flight attendant tells parents she's on another flight, then welcomes them onboard: 'Jhut kyu boli?')

The clip has resonated with social media users, with many describing the moment as a beautiful reflection of the bond shared between siblings.

Brother shares proud moment from flight The video was shared on Instagram by a man identified as Sanjay. It shows his sister dressed in her cabin crew uniform and attending to passengers aboard the flight.

Expressing how special the experience was for him, Sanjay wrote in the text overlaid on the clip, “POV: When flight attendant is your sister.”

The brief video captures the flight attendant smiling while carrying out her professional responsibilities. For Sanjay, however, the moment was far more than an ordinary encounter with a crew member. It reminded him of his sister’s journey, the difficulties she faced and the determination she displayed while pursuing her ambition.

(Also read: 5-year-old girl volunteers as Emirates cabin crew, internet calls her ‘cutest crew ever’)

Sharing the video, he penned an emotional note for his sister and praised her strength and perseverance.

“To my amazing sister, today was so emotional for me. Seeing you working as a cabin crew on my flight made me look back at everything you went through to get here. You faced so many difficulties, but you never gave up. Watching you live your dream today made me realize how strong you are. I love you,” the caption read.

Watch the clip here: