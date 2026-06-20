5-year-old girl volunteers as Emirates cabin crew, internet calls her ‘cutest crew ever’

She is later seen asking travellers, “Would you like chicken or beef?” before helping serve meals and tea. Throughout the flight, Ayla assists the crew with various tasks, including collecting leftover trays and headphones from passengers.

The young girl then confidently welcomes passengers, saying, “Welcome to the best airline in the world, Emirates.”

In the clip, Ayla can be seen walking through the aircraft with a trolley in hand while dressed in an Emirates uniform. As she enters, members of the cabin crew help her put on a cap and badge, making her look every bit the part.

The video was shared on Instagram by whataboutnegin. In the caption, the account wrote, “This was Ayla’s second shift as Emirates cabin crew, and she worked almost the entire flight, taking on all the duties like a true professional! A huge thank you to the incredible crew who made this experience possible and welcomed her as one of their own. You made her dream come true and created memories she’ll cherish forever. EK315 crew SIN to DXB.”

A heartwarming video of a five-year-old girl volunteering as cabin crew on an Emirates flight has captured the internet's attention. The little girl, named Ayla, can be seen enthusiastically helping passengers and assisting the crew, all while dressed in the airline's signature uniform.

Her dream is to join Emirates one day Hindustantimes.com also reached out to Ayla's mother, the creator of the Instagram page, for more details.

“When we travel, Ayla likes to dress up and work with the crew. It is entirely her idea. The crew love her and she always has the best experience. She has not officially received an award yet, but she has received lovely gestures such as handwritten notes and photos from the crew. Her dream is for Emirates to officially contact her for a tour, and she wants to become cabin crew when she grows up. She loves to travel the world and help people,” she said.

How social media reacted One user wrote, “I love her and her confidence. May it never fade.”

Another commented, “Oh my God! This is adorable. Much love to her and all of you from a former cabin crew member.”

“She is already a supervisor,” joked a third.

A fourth wrote, “She is such a lovely girl. May God protect her from the evil eye.”

Another user said, “This reel is a reminder to never give up on your dreams. If you think you can do it, go for it. Do not let anyone bring you down. Girls can do anything. I just love her, she is so cute.”

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“You are the most beautiful cabin crew member in the world, little princess,” read another comment.

For many viewers, Ayla's enthusiasm and confidence made the clip impossible to ignore, turning an ordinary flight into a moment that passengers and internet users alike are unlikely to forget.