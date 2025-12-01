Chennai man praises calm Coimbatore passengers who waited till aircraft doors opened: ‘No rush, no chaos’

While many passengers jump up the moment a plane touches down, creating the usual rush and small pockets of chaos on board, one recent domestic flight to Coimbatore offered a completely different scene, surprising an X user. Kirubakaran Rajendran shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter).(@Kirubakaran Rajendran/X)

Kirubakaran Rajendran from Chennai, who was on the flight, shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), praising fellow passengers for showing rare patience and discipline.

“When landed in Coimbatore and not a single person stood up before the gate opened,” the caption of the post reads.

Rare discipline on board:

According to the post, no one stood up before the doors opened when the aircraft landed in Coimbatore.

Nobody hurried to grab their bags, nobody tried to squeeze into the aisle, and nobody attempted to be first out of the cabin. Everybody simply remained seated, calm and composed, waiting for the crew’s signal.

Rajendran wrote that it was his first time seeing such behaviour on a domestic flight in India.

“Nobody jumps up. No rush. No chaos. Discipline level. First time seeing this on a domestic flight,” he adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

X users reacted with surprise and appreciation, saying that the picture felt almost unbelievable on a domestic flight.

One of the users commented, “I wish we saw this at every airport and on every flight. I still don’t understand why everyone is in such a hurry while boarding when we’re all on the same plane. ”

A second user commented, “I just landed in Mumbai! More than half people stood up but with no chaos. Mumbai and Mumbaikars are always in a rush. Imperfectly perfect. Indisciplined, still disciplined. Feels like home.”

“Coimbatore was the first railway station where I had seen a queue to board a general passenger train. It was sometime in 2010-11. The city never fails to amuse,” another user commented.

The post was shared on November 30, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1.70 lakh views and more than 6,000 likes.