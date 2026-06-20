'I hated my life': Woman earning $180K a year in America reveals why she walked away from tech

Many people dream of landing a high paying job abroad, earning a six figure salary, and building a comfortable life. For one woman from Nigeria, that dream became a reality. She had a prestigious tech job in the United States, a degree, a nice apartment, and the ability to support her family back home. Woman quits tech career to follow her passion for photography. (Unsplash)

Yet behind the success, she was struggling. In a post that has resonated with thousands online, she opened up about the pressure, anxiety, and burnout that eventually pushed her to leave it all behind.

The post was shared on X by user Primzy, who reflected on her journey from a successful engineer to a professional photographer.

The high paying job that left her unhappy In the caption, she wrote, “I was making $180K a year in America and crying almost every night because I hated my life.”

She explained that she had moved from Nigeria in search of a better future and achieved everything society often associates with success. “I got everything they said I should want: an engineering degree, a good tech job, a nice apartment in Dallas, and the ability to send money home every month.”

Despite these achievements, she said she felt deeply unhappy. “To everyone back home, I was the one who made it. My parents were so proud. But inside, I was drowning.”

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According to her post, she was working 70 hour weeks while battling anxiety and a constant sense of emptiness. When she told her mother that she wanted to leave her job and start a photography business, the reaction was far from encouraging.

“After everything we sacrificed? Don't be stupid,” her mother told her.

She stayed in the job for another year before eventually reaching a breaking point. “I had a breakdown. I couldn't get out of bed. That was when I made the scary decision.”