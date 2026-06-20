'I think I just lost my job': Man receives layoff email on train ride home, internet reacts

A routine train journey took an unexpected turn after a man reportedly received a layoff email while travelling home to meet his parents, leaving social media users emotional and reflective. The LinkedIn user reflected on how quickly circumstances can change. (Representative Image)

The story was shared on LinkedIn by Pallabi Mallik, who recounted a conversation she had with a fellow passenger during a train ride. According to her post, the man had been excitedly talking about his life and future plans before a single notification changed everything.

A conversation about hopes and plans In the caption, Mallik wrote, "I met a guy on a train last Friday. For the next couple of hours, we talked about life. A new house. A hefty EMI. His plan to take his parents on the Char Dham Yatra this year."

She added that the man was travelling to his hometown to visit his parents and appeared optimistic about the future. "Life seemed to be finally falling into place," she wrote.

However, the mood shifted moments later when his phone buzzed.

"He checked the notification. His face went pale. I asked, 'Is everything okay?' He looked at me and said, 'I think I just lost my job.'"

According to Mallik, the message was a layoff email.

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From excitement to uncertainty The LinkedIn user reflected on how quickly circumstances can change. Just moments before receiving the email, the man had been looking forward to seeing his family. Suddenly, he was worried about how he would break the news to them.

"The house was still there. The EMI was still there. The responsibilities were still there. Only the job was gone," she wrote.

She further noted that the people he had been most eager to meet had suddenly become the people he was most afraid to face.

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