Delhi man who quit without a backup job says real trap isn't corporate life but lifestyle inflation
A Delhi man shared how quitting without a backup made him rethink salary, expenses and lifestyle inflation.
A Delhi man has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing what 60 days of unemployment taught him about money, work and lifestyle inflation. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Karan, shared a video in which he reflected on quitting his job without another offer in hand.
(Also read: ‘What next?’: IITian who quit job for UPSC asks Reddit for help after failing prelims)
The text overlaid the clip read as: "What 60 days of unemployment taught me"
In the caption, Karan wrote: "I resigned in March end. No backup offer. No big savings. No fancy plan. And trust me, I was scared. Kya hoga? Expenses kaise manage honge? Dobara job kab milegi? EMI ka kya hoga? But after a few weeks, I realised something. Salary is a hard drug to quit. Not because of the money. Because your entire life starts revolving around it."
What he said about salary and lifestyle
Explaining his point further, he added: "Let’s say I make ₹1 lakh a month sitting on a desk for 9 hours every day. Then life starts happening. Rent. EMI. Weekend plans. Swiggy. Zomato. Subscriptions. The new iPhone at ₹3,347 per month because “80K ek saath thodi de raha hu.” And slowly, without realising it, your expenses rise with your salary."
(Also read: ‘Gig entrepreneur’: Man earns ₹1 lakh driving cab after quitting ₹25,000 job)
Karan said that this cycle often continues even when income increases. "Then the appraisal comes. Salary goes up. Expenses go up too. And one day, you realise you’re not working because you love the work. You’re working because your lifestyle demands it," he wrote.
Clarifying that he was not encouraging people to quit their jobs, he further said: "I’m not saying quit your job. I’m not against salary. I’m against building a life where losing one paycheck feels like the end of the world. Because after 60 days of unemployment, I realised the trap isn’t corporate. The trap is lifestyle inflation. And most of us don’t even realise we’re in it."
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The clip has amassed a few reactions, with many users saying that Karan’s thoughts felt relatable. One user wrote, "Very true," while another said, "Yes I agree with you." A third user reacted, "This feels relatable." Another person commented, "This is something which I completely relate to." Echoing similar thoughts, one user wrote, "100% right."
(Also read: Woman cuts down on dining and shopping to save ₹7.2 lakh, then quits her corporate job)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More