‘Gig entrepreneur’: Man earns ₹1 lakh driving cab after quitting ₹25,000 job
Akash Gupta, founder and CEO of EV rental platform Zypp Electric, shared a video of his interaction with a cab driver on Instagram.
A video by a founder has sparked an intense debate online about the true definition of India's emerging workforce. Akash Gupta recently shared a heartwarming encounter with his cab driver on social media. During their candid conversation, the driver claimed that he quit a corporate job to drive full-time, thereby increasing his monthly earnings. The founder hailed this transition as a prime example of India's new "gig entrepreneurs.”
“Bharat ka naya middle class - gig entrepreneur. This is why the gig economy matters,” Akash Gupta wrote on Instagram.
Also Read: Woman quits ‘stressful’ IT job to drive auto. Now she earns ₹60,000 a month: ‘She’s happy’
The founder continued, “These aren’t just delivery partners. They’re micro-entrepreneurs building income on their own terms. This is the next middle class of Bharat.”
During a candid conversation with his cab driver, Gupta asked whether he had permanently left his previous job to pursue driving full-time, especially since he now earns around ₹1 lakh per month. With a brief, appreciative laugh, the driver readily agreed and opened up about his professional transition.
He revealed that he used to be stuck in a traditional 9-to-5 desk job that paid him a salary of just ₹25,000 per month. However, switching to driving a cab completely transformed his life, granting him the ultimate freedom to set his own hours, choose his routes, and work entirely on his own terms.
Deeply impressed by this entrepreneurial spirit, Gupta then gave the driver a major confidence boost. He told him that the next time someone asks what he does for a living, he should proudly state that he is a businessman, because running his own vehicle and managing his own schedule means he is officially working for himself.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Akash Gupta. This report will be updated when he responds.)
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, "Respect all gig workers.” Another posted, “This is so inspirational. A third commented, “You are right, bro.”
However, not all agreed with Gupta’s “gig entrepreneur’ remark. An individual posted, “Bro entrepreneurship is nothing but introducing a new concept, idea, or material in society and this work is not entrepreneurial, it is just a work.” Disagreeing, another expressed, “Businessman nahin bhai self employment bolate hain usko.”
Also Read: ‘I was miserable’: Woman quits ₹1 lakh/month job, now earns over ₹2 lakh as creator
Akash Gupta is the founder and CEO of EV rental platform Zypp Electric. He is also a content creator. He shares videos of his encounters with strangers from all walks of life.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More