Woman quits ‘stressful’ IT job to drive auto. Now she earns ₹60,000 a month: ‘She’s happy’

A viral Instagram post by a founder highlighting a chance encounter with a female auto-rickshaw driver has sparked a massive online conversation about career choices and mental well-being. Upon striking up a conversation, the entrepreneur was stunned to learn that the woman had previously worked as an IT manager for 9 years. Choosing to escape relentless corporate stress, she now earns around ₹60,000 a month driving her own vehicle. The woman who left her corporate job to drive an auto. (Instagram/@dr.nezrin_midhlaj)

“Sometimes, the most powerful stories come from the most unexpected conversations,” founder and CEO Nezrin Midhlaj wrote on Instagram. Explaining the reason behind her statement, she recollected meeting a female auto driver during a ride.

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“Today, I met a woman auto driver. Confident, well-dressed, and completely at peace with her life. When I asked her how it feels to be in a male-dominated field, her answer stayed with me.”

Midhlaj said the auto driver told her she had worked as an IT manager for 9 years but then quit to pursue a different career. “She said she used to be an IT manager for 9 years. She left it all behind- the pressure, the stress, the constant tension.”

The founder continued, “Now, she drives her own auto. She earns around ₹60,000 a month. And most importantly, she said she’s happy.”

The interaction left a lasting impression on Midhlaj, who realised that it is not too often that people have the courage to leave a cushy career to do what makes them happy.

“It made me think- how often do we chase titles and forget to ask ourselves what actually makes us feel alive? Not every success story looks the same. And sometimes, choosing peace over prestige is the bravest decision you can make. Grateful for these conversations that keep grounding me.”