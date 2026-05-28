Ex-Google techie who quit $300,000 job after repeated H-1B rejections shares green card journey: 'Full story, no BS'

A Nepal-born engineer and former Google employee has shared an emotional account of his long US immigration journey, revealing how he walked away from a nearly $300,000 salary after repeatedly missing out on the H-1B visa lottery. Two years later, he and his wife finally received their green cards, and he is also running his own company. Karki said that he quit Google despite earning close to $300,000 annually at the age of 27. (X/@ai_evals)

Taking to X, San Francisco-based techie, Pratik Karki, reflected on his family’s struggles, his father’s sacrifices and the uncertainty that followed repeated H-1B lottery rejections while working at Google. “GOT OUR GREEN CARDS TODAY! Here's the full story, no BS, and a special thank you to my dad,” Karki wrote in an X post.

The techie shared that his father had earlier worked as a postdoctoral researcher at Harvard and Berkeley when he was a toddler. However, after his parents’ marriage ended, his father returned to Nepal to raise him and his brother alone. “Going back to Nepal was the only way. He walked away from everything he had built in America for us. We moved to my grandparent's house in a small room in the attic,” he said.

Years later, Karki said that he moved to the US and eventually joined Google. But despite multiple attempts, he said he failed to secure an H-1B visa through the lottery system. “Two years ago I got rejected from the H1B lottery at Google for the fourth time. I sat with the email for a long time before I told anyone,” he shared.

Recalling the moment, Karki said that he feared losing the life he had built in the US with his wife and their pets. “I was looking at having to pack everything up. Try Canada, or go back to Nepal, and live thousands of miles away from the person I love,” he said.