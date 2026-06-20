Techie leaves ₹42 LPA WITCH company job within 2 days of joining for ‘better offer’

A techie's choice to quit a WITCH company just two days after onboarding has taken Reddit by storm, especially after the individual revealed the massive packages involved. Taking to the platform, the professional expressed worry over whether the firm would credit the Provident Fund (PF) for those 48 hours of employment. The post piqued people’s interest when the techie clarified that they were leaving the ₹42 LPA consultant role for a "better offer" worth over ₹50 LPA. A techie shared about leaving a job within just two days of onboarding (Representative image). (Pexels)

“Leaving company in 2 days of onboarding formalities,” the techie wrote.

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The individual added, “I have completed onboarding in a witch and informed them that I will be leaving them after 2 days. Like Monday onboarding and informed them on Wednesday. They told me to send a resignation mail on Thursday and I have sent them accordingly. Will they credit the PF amount for those 2 days (Monday and Tuesday) or will they be ignoring those days. I have mentioned to them that I have to resign because I got a better offer.”

What did social media say? An individual questioned, “How much is your salary, that you are worrying about 2 days of PF? Be happy and consider yourself lucky that they are leaving you; else, you would have to serve the dreaded 90-day notice period.” The OP responded, “Btw 42 lpa a consultant role.” On being asked about work experience, the techie replied, “6+ in a single company, Bank of America.”

Another questioned, “How much is the other offer then??” The techie shared, “50+ LPA.”

A third commented, “Even if you haven’t opened a bank account with the company, they are still gonna create a Member ID for this organisation(based on PAN number). Letting you know this because my sister has joined an organisation and left the company(submitted resignation) within 1 day of onboarding. Even for 1 day service at the company, they created a member ID for my sister.” The OP inquired, “Ohh, is it. Is it one of the WITCH? And when did it happen?” The person said, “Yes, it’s one of WITCH companies and happened in 2023.”

A fourth wrote, “If you have provided your bank details, they might have created. There are possibilities.” The OP confirmed that they haven’t provided any bank details.

Many asked the techie for referrals to their company. Replying to one such Reddit user, the techie said that once everything settles down, they would be more than happy to provide a referral.

Also Read: Gurgaon techie says she had an ‘identity crisis’ on day 1 after leaving Blinkit: ‘Everything felt like collapsing'

Much like FAANG and the Big 4 represent the elite tiers of their respective sectors, WITCH is an acronym used in the Indian tech sector to refer to a prominent group of major IT services companies.

FAANG: Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google (Alphabet).

Big 4: The four largest professional services and accounting networks globally, consisting of Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG.

WITCH: Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and HCL Tech.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)