Decorative plates: Winning home decor items to lend new lease of life to walls

Plain walls are too boring and if you’re someone who is looking for a quick hack to make a wall look visually appealing, then go for decorative plates. After all, why not? There is no dearth of wall plates on Amazon. The interesting artwork, intricate designs and patterns and eye-catching floral prints adorning a decorative plate are always a winner. These plates can be hung on walls in sets and as standalone items too. It is an age-old hack and this vintage wall decor item is a trend that keeps coming and going back. It is always interesting to see how people always end up ogling at wall plates.Decorative plates are the way to go, for they can also be the conversation-starter. And how can we forget how we all love posting aesthetically-appealing visual things on our Instagram pages. Decorative plates adorning a wall will make for a great spot where one can capture stunning pictures.In this article you will find some interesting options in wall plates that will change the way you think about wall decor. You will be tempted to buy all of them and there's no reason why you must not.JIKRAA® Rare Handcrafted Vintage Car Ceramic Designer PlateIsn't this plate simply too gorgeous? One can easily fall in love with the dainty floral work that features on it. The plate has a thickness of 8 inches and is durable too. It is also microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, in case you want to occasionally eat in it. It will lend vibrancy to the surrounding area and all-in-all a great piece of art.

Decorative plates can make a wall look visually appealing, and how!(Pexels)

RITUALISTIC Madhubani Wall PlatesAre you a fan of Madhubani paintings? Then you will feel instantly attracted to this set of three decorative plates. The decorative plates come in varying sizes and feature intricate design work on them. You can spot birds and Lotus flowers on the plates. As a home decor item, it will be a great option to introduce this to your space.

SAKSHI (DECOR) : Home Decoration Hanging Metal Wall PlatesIf intricate designs are what interest you, then this set of three multicolour wall decorative plates will make for a great home decor item. The plates can uplift the appearance of a wall from plain and boring to artistic and interesting. The good part is that you can find interesting colour options in this set of three plates.

Real Art | Block Decor | Wall Hanging PlateThis set of six wall hanging decorative plates make for a great home decor item. Made from bone China material, the plates are durable and have a great shelf life. They are also resistant to scratches. The depiction of woman in each frame tells a story and this is what makes this set such an interesting piece of art that one can stare at for a long time.

