Glass is a versatile material that has grown in popularity in the field of interior design and decoration as it is transparent and reflective, allowing natural light to enter the building and creating a bright and welcoming environment. Tempered glass, laminated glass, frosted glass, tinted glass and decorative glass are all examples of glass that can be used in interior spaces.

Design tips to use glass in interior spaces and decoration (Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash)

Glass can be used to create one-of-a-kind and visually stunning designs that can become the focus of an interior space and can also be used to improve the look and functionality of an interior space. It can be used as a partition to separate different areas while keeping the overall feel open and can also be used to create a focal point or feature wall in a room.

Colour, texture and pattern can all be added to a room with decorative glass. Glass can also be used to display artwork or other decorative elements. The use of glass in a property can significantly increase its value as glass can create a bright and spacious atmosphere, which many homebuyers prefer. It can also give the property a more modern and luxurious appearance. Furthermore, the use of glass can improve energy efficiency, lowering utility bills and increasing the property's value.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Keith Menon, Interior Architect and Co-Founder of Spiro Sepro, echoed that using glass in interior spaces can have many benefits and shared, “Glass allows natural light to enter the room, making it brighter and more spacious. Large windows or glass walls can provide a clear view of the outside environment, which can create a sense of openness and connection to the outdoors. Glass can also be used to create visually stunning features, like glass walls or staircases, which can become a focal point in the room. Glass is easy to clean and maintain, making it practical for high-traffic areas or where hygiene is important. Energy-efficient glass can also help to reduce energy costs, making it a sustainable option for interior design. Overall, using glass in interior spaces can improve the aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability of the room.”

Suhel Kanchwala, MD of FG Glass, explained, “There are various types of glass that can be used in interior spaces, each with its own unique features and benefits. One common type is tempered glass, which is heat-treated to make it more durable and resistant to breakage and is used for modern shower doors, office partitions and internal railings. Laminated glass is another popular choice. It is made of two or more layers of glass fused together with an interlayer (PVB).”

He elaborated, “This type of glass does not fall off when there is an external impact and makes it suitable for high-traffic areas or dense spaces. Frosted glass is a type of glass that has been etched or sandblasted to give it a translucent appearance. It provides privacy while still letting light in, making it a good choice for bathrooms and offices. Tinted glass is another popular choice that can reduce glare and UV radiation. Decorative glass is a type of glass that can be used to add color, texture, or pattern to the interior space. It comes in a variety of styles and can be customized to fit the specific design needs of the space by using digital print on the surface of the glass. Lastly, curved glass interiors can give your architecture a splendid appearance.”

Talking about how the use of glass impact property value, Sunil Pareek, Executive Director at Assetz Group, said, “The growing demand for properties with open and clutter-free features is influencing the aesthetic aspects of real estate development. Developers, architects, and interior designers are taking into account the evolving buyer preferences and modern design trends to conceive spaces in a new light—spaces that epitomise real quality living by combining the luxuries of space, light, and functionality. Though a lot of smart materials are being introduced, glass remains the primary choice for architects and designers when it comes to delivering elegance. Glass is a versatile material that not only gives a space an elegant outlook but also gives the illusion of spaciousness.”

He added, “Big window panes and glass façades overlooking a view can break the confined features of a home and expose the living space to natural light and warmth. Besides, it has been observed that projects with wide glass windows consume less electricity, making them more sustainable for homebuyers. A lot of modern homebuyers who are aware of the environment and know their rights to sunlight and natural elements prefer to go for properties that offer a truly sustainable and healthy living experience. Interestingly, almost all of these properties consider glass as the key element of design. In a lot of projects, the conventional use of thick walls and partitions has been replaced with glass panels and partitions such as living room balcony doors, shower screens, etc to give more openness to a space while also enhancing the insulation, ventilation, and overall look of the space. When it comes to getting the most out of a property, there is no doubt that both homebuyers and builders are banking on the timeless appeal of glass.”

