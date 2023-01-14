Diversions ahead: New terms to tag new stages in the search for love

Infladating: The rising cost of living means that dinner, drinks and commuting to dates can really add up. Infladating is the practice of budget-conscious dating in a time of inflation. Restaurant or pub dates are replaced by first dates on video or a walk in the park. In times of infladating, conversations about money are also more open, with the aim being to establish a bond in which both partners are transparent about financial status and costs are more equitably divided.

The labels also are a classification system. Amid the emotional labour that dating requires, they help the individual sort through decisions and compartmentalise, communicate to themselves and others where they stand. Here, then, are a few new terms from the world of dating and relationships.

“We’ve finally come to realise that identities are fluid. Being able to label relationships differently comes from a degree of self-awareness and a desire for a change in how these bonds are viewed,” says Anam Farhat, an organisational psychologist and head of operations with the online therapy platform Betterlyf.

This is part of the reason there are so many terms to learn (xe, unhoused, situationship). “Do we need this many terms?” is the new “Did we always have this much divorce?” (The answers are yes, no, and also, this is what social evolution looks like.)

Rebellion serves a vital purpose. It’s how each generation deconstructs and reshapes its world. It was probably a rebellious young person who first asked, “Why boil and not bake?” or “Why dwell and not build?” In the modern age, young people have broken down and remade outdated political systems, workplace norms, marital conventions. Gen Z is fighting labels, by making new ones of its own.

Rebellion serves a vital purpose. It’s how each generation deconstructs and reshapes its world. It was probably a rebellious young person who first asked, “Why boil and not bake?” or “Why dwell and not build?” In the modern age, young people have broken down and remade outdated political systems, workplace norms, marital conventions. Gen Z is fighting labels, by making new ones of its own.

Infladating: The rising cost of living means that dinner, drinks and commuting to dates can really add up. Infladating is the practice of budget-conscious dating in a time of inflation. Restaurant or pub dates are replaced by first dates on video or a walk in the park. In times of infladating, conversations about money are also more open, with the aim being to establish a bond in which both partners are transparent about financial status and costs are more equitably divided.