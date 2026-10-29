Diwali home decor: 5 ways to make your space feel festive without overdoing it

Decorating your home for Diwali is an important part of the festival, whether it means bringing out fairy lights or arranging diyas. Decor revamp is also integral to this Diwali revamp of interior design. There are many decorations to choose from. You may be tempted to go overboard. Ensure you bring charm to your Diwali without making it feel cluttered.ALSO READ: Make your home Diwali-ready: 5 fire safety checks to add to your festive checklist

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Parth Parmar, director of PARÉ Innovations, shared with HT Lifestyle five ways to make your home feel festive while keeping the decor balanced and understated.

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Otherwise, if you keep adding to your Diwali decor, it can feel tacky, overdone and too flashy. Discussing the growing popularity of an understated approach, Parmar said, "Modern homeowners are increasingly exploring minimalism, where the focus is on thoughtful design, interesting surfaces, and details that make a space feel complete without overwhelming it.”

An understated festive look focuses on the essentials like walls, ceilings, and architectural details. He said, “Rather than treating them as plain backgrounds, homeowners are exploring textures, patterns, and curved forms to give their interiors more character. The result is a more understated approach to festive styling, where the design of the space itself does much of the work.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here's his set of recommendations: 1. Move beyond plain painted walls Use fluted details, subtle geometric patterns, and layered finishes to add depth and character to plain walls.

Textured or patterned decorative boards can create a feature wall without elaborate decoration.

A feature wall in the living or dining area can set the tone for the rest of the space. 2. Bring curves into contemporary interiors Straight lines and angular forms have traditionally shaped many modern interiors, but curved surfaces are offering a softer alternative.

Rounded wall details, arched transitions, and flowing architectural forms can make a room feel more fluid and visually interesting.

Used selectively, curves can introduce a distinctive design element while keeping the overall space uncluttered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's his set of recommendations: 1. Move beyond plain painted walls Use fluted details, subtle geometric patterns, and layered finishes to add depth and character to plain walls.

Textured or patterned decorative boards can create a feature wall without elaborate decoration.

A feature wall in the living or dining area can set the tone for the rest of the space. 2. Bring curves into contemporary interiors Straight lines and angular forms have traditionally shaped many modern interiors, but curved surfaces are offering a softer alternative.

Rounded wall details, arched transitions, and flowing architectural forms can make a room feel more fluid and visually interesting.

Used selectively, curves can introduce a distinctive design element while keeping the overall space uncluttered. {{/usCountry}}

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Keep your interiors warm and minimalistic.

3. Look at ceilings as part of the design

Subtle levels, linear patterns, and curved ceiling details can add dimension without taking up extra floor space.

Slim ceiling panels with wood-inspired finishes, paired with warm lighting, can introduce warmth and definition.

Consider the room's proportions so the ceiling complements the walls and furniture.

4. Balance textures, patterns and colours

Minimalism does not mean avoiding colour or keeping every surface plain.

It is about knowing where to introduce detail and where to exercise restraint.

Warm neutrals, earthy shades, and wood-inspired finishes can create a welcoming backdrop, while selected patterns add visual interest.

When different surfaces complement one another, the room feels cohesive rather than crowded.

5. Choose surfaces that work beyond the festive season

Select versatile finishes and patterns that work with different seasonal decorations.

Treat walls, ceilings, flooring, and facades as long-term design choices.

Prioritise durability, ease of maintenance and suitability for everyday use when choosing materials.

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Parth concluded, “As modern living embraces a more thoughtful and minimal aesthetic, the focus is shifting towards creating spaces that are expressive yet balanced. By looking beyond colour and exploring the possibilities of walls, ceilings, and architectural finishes, homeowners can create interiors that feel ready for celebrations while remaining relevant throughout the year.”