New Delhi, From the social commentary defined by bold brushstrokes of Kalighat paintings to the vibrant dotted compositions of nature and divinity of Bhil art, a new Do-It-Yourself art book aims to offer an introduction to the history, motifs, and techniques of these Indian folk traditions.

DIY art books introduce Kalighat, Bhil traditions to new learners

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Part of creative platform Rooftop's Artventures Art Books series, the "Artventures of Kalighat" and the "Artventures of Bhil" are divided into three categories elementary, essentials, and expert to "ensure accessibility for children, beginners, and seasoned artists alike".

Kartik Gaggar, co-author of Artventures Series and founder of Rooftop App, said that through the books they are inviting learners "to experience the rhythm, symbolism, and spirit" of these art forms.

"Art is a living dialogue between heritage and imagination. These books are designed to spark curiosity, nurture skill, and deepen appreciation for the cultural stories that continue to shape our collective identity," he said in a statement.

Each book offers practical guidance, cultural context, and insights from master artists.

The "Artventures of Kalighat" is an exploration of the 19th-century genre that originated near the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata.

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{{^usCountry}} Known for bold sweeping brushstrokes and satirical social commentary, the folk art is presented in the book by Patua artist Anwar Chitrakar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Known for bold sweeping brushstrokes and satirical social commentary, the folk art is presented in the book by Patua artist Anwar Chitrakar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Printed on premium 140 gsm paper, the books are designed to handle the unique shading and volume techniques of Kalighat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Printed on premium 140 gsm paper, the books are designed to handle the unique shading and volume techniques of Kalighat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the elementary edition introduces children to the "Bazaar of Colors" through puzzles and interactive activities, focusing on motifs like cats, parrots, and rural animals; the essentials edition explores the history of the Patuas and iconic Bazaar paintings, with tutorials on almond-shaped eyes, sari folds, and Babu-Bibi figures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the elementary edition introduces children to the "Bazaar of Colors" through puzzles and interactive activities, focusing on motifs like cats, parrots, and rural animals; the essentials edition explores the history of the Patuas and iconic Bazaar paintings, with tutorials on almond-shaped eyes, sari folds, and Babu-Bibi figures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The expert edition is a masterclass in satire and symbolism, covering divine and mundane narratives, intricate jewellery patterns, and advanced shading-gradient techniques. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expert edition is a masterclass in satire and symbolism, covering divine and mundane narratives, intricate jewellery patterns, and advanced shading-gradient techniques. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Kalighat painting is more than just an artistic tradition-it is a vibrant reflection of cultural narratives, a dialogue between creativity and nature. Every brushstroke carries a story, every motif holds meaning, and I encourage you to embrace Kalighat beyond its visual appeal, to immerse yourself in its history, emotions, and enduring spirit," Chitrakar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kalighat painting is more than just an artistic tradition-it is a vibrant reflection of cultural narratives, a dialogue between creativity and nature. Every brushstroke carries a story, every motif holds meaning, and I encourage you to embrace Kalighat beyond its visual appeal, to immerse yourself in its history, emotions, and enduring spirit," Chitrakar said. {{/usCountry}}

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The "Artventures of Bhil", co-authored by award-winning Bhil artists Bhuri Bai and Lado Bai, celebrates one of India's oldest indigenous communities, who are known to express their worldview through vibrant dot patterns and symbolic motifs.

These books provide step-by-step instruction on creating rhythmic compositions that depict animals, deities, and nature, forming a visual language that connects the Bhil people to their environment and rituals.

The elementary edition introduces children to playful dot-based motifs of animals and flora, while the essentials edition offers tutorials on layering dots to create depth and storytelling scenes.

The expert edition challenges artists with complex compositions blending ritual symbolism, folklore, and environmental themes.

"It gives us great pleasure to welcome you to the world of Bhil. While it gives us joy to see people adapting the patterns and techniques of Bhil, it is more important to see people give thought to the art itself rather than just reproducing it. Being among the very few women of our tribe to paint on paper and canvas, we are excited to deliver this package to you, as it reflects the true beauty and originality of the Bhil art form," the artist duo said in a statement.

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Apart from Kalighat and Bhil, the Artventures series also features titles on Warli, Gond, Mata ni Pachedi, Pichwai, Cheriyal, and Phad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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