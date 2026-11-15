Dopamine décor: How to choose colours that bring personality to every room

Your home shows who you are. It showcases your personality through its interiors, from the colours and textures to the objects you choose to decorate with.

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Colours, especially, play a major role. Describing how beautifully colour personalises spaces, Srikanth SK, head of customer experience at Birla Opus Paints, told us, "Colour has always been woven into the fabric of Indian homes, from our festivals and crafts to the way we personalise our living spaces. What is changing today is the intention behind its use. Homeowners are choosing colours not just to enhance aesthetics, but to create homes that feel comforting, expressive and deeply personal.”

The expert also mentioned how the use of colours is evolving. With dopamine decor in the spotlight, the trend is often associated internally with bold colours and maximalist interiors, but in India, it is more about colours that feel uplifting and soothing.