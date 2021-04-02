Dr. Shubham Shree extends therapies through the means of art and dance

An art therapist from Bihar, Dr Shubham Shree is accorded 'The Shining Icon of Patna' Award for her skills of dance and procuring therapies through art and dance.

During the World Cultural Festival organized by Art of Living, she danced among a thousand kathak dancers under Pandit Birju Maharaj's guidance.

A social activist, and mental health promoter. Shubham Shree had a strong passion for dance in her school days. Belonging to a conservative family, she often faced challenges in completing her dance training. Still, it never stopped her from continuing her passion.

During her college days, she got to learn dance forms like Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and Odissi. Later on, she received professional training from Sangeet Natak Akademi and also performed with them in various youth festivals. A university topper, Dr Shubham did a Ph.D. in Social Work.

Having attended the World Cultural Festival, Dr Shubham Shree realized that Art has a major purpose for instance providing therapy to psychiatric patients. Going through theories that indicated that classical music and dance could prove to be a good means of mental health therapy, she began polishing her therapeutic and artistic skills. It was after this when she got an idea of blending art and therapy, she put it to good use.

Being a visitor in many states, she realized that people there were very much devoted and passionate towards their own culture. She was willing to revive the sense of liking the culture in the people of Bihar and get recognition for the Bhojpuri folklore. In January 2020, she launched a group called Amrapali Creative Group which gave a platform to showcase talent and contribute to social causes through the means of art and dance.

Through this, they can fight against stress and anxiety, and their confidence can be boosted as well. In 2017, Dr Shubham received the Young Social Scientist award for her research paper on the psychological issues of elderly people.

Dr Shubham strongly believes that there is surely a need for awareness among the people of Bihar for causes like mental health. She wants the people to open up about the issues they are facing, and how they can deal with them through the means of therapy. People should focus primarily on themselves, rather than others. Her initiative is just a step in the long road to help people achieve a well-balanced emotional quotient.

