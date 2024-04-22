 Egypt reclaims 3,400-year-old stolen statue of King Ramses II; it was smuggled out of the country over 3 decades ago - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Egypt reclaims 3,400-year-old stolen statue of King Ramses II; it was smuggled out of the country over 3 decades ago

Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Cairo
Apr 22, 2024 02:44 PM IST

The statue of the head of King Ramses II was stolen from the Ramses II temple in the ancient city of Abydos in Southern Egypt more than three decades ago.

Egypt welcomed home a 3,400-year-old statue depicting the head of King Ramses II after it was stolen and smuggled out of the country more than three decades ago, the country's antiquities ministry said on Sunday. The statue is now in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo but not on display. The artefact will be restored, the ministry said in a statement.

A section of a limestone statue of Ramses II unearthed by an Egyptian-US archaeological mission in El Ashmunein, south of the Egyptian city of Minya, Egypt in this handout image released on March 4, 2024. (Reuters)
A section of a limestone statue of Ramses II unearthed by an Egyptian-US archaeological mission in El Ashmunein, south of the Egyptian city of Minya, Egypt in this handout image released on March 4, 2024. (Reuters)

The statue of the head of King Ramses II was stolen from the Ramses II temple in the ancient city of Abydos in Southern Egypt more than three decades ago. The exact date is not known, but Shaaban Abdel Gawad, who heads Egypt's antiquities repatriation department, said the piece is estimated to have been stolen in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

(Also Read | Looking for must-have pieces for a 5-star worthy bedroom? Here are 14 tips by home decor, interior design experts)

Egyptian authorities spotted the artefact when it was offered for sale in an exhibition in London in 2013. It moved to several other countries before reaching Switzerland, according to the antiquities ministry.

"This head is part of a group of statues depicting King Ramses II seated alongside a number of Egyptian deities," Abdel Gawad said.

Ramses II is one of ancient Egypt's most powerful pharaohs. Also known as Ramses the Great, he was the third pharaoh of the Nineteenth Dynasty of Egypt and ruled from 1279 to 1213 BC.

(Also Read | Why Immanuel Kant's philosophy is still relevant amid today's wars)

The size of the statue when combined with its lower section, which was unearthed decades ago, would reach about 7 metres.

Egypt collaborated with Swiss authorities to establish its rightful ownership. Switzerland handed over the statue to the Egyptian embassy in Bern last year, but it was only recently that Egypt brought the artefact home.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Egypt reclaims 3,400-year-old stolen statue of King Ramses II; it was smuggled out of the country over 3 decades ago
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On