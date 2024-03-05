 Egypt: Statue of Ramses II, third pharaoh of 19th Dynasty, discovered in Minya - Hindustan Times
Egypt: Statue of Ramses II, third pharaoh of 19th Dynasty, discovered in Minya sands

Egypt: Statue of Ramses II, third pharaoh of 19th Dynasty, discovered in Minya sands

Reuters
Mar 05, 2024

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth section of large Ramses II statue. Ramses the Great was 3rd pharaoh of 19th dynasty of Egypt and ruled from 1,279 to 1,213 BCE.

A joint Egyptian-US archaeological mission has uncovered the upper part of a huge statue of King Ramses II during excavations south of the Egyptian city of Minya, Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry said on Monday.

A section of a limestone statue of Ramses II unearthed by an Egyptian-US archaeological mission in El Ashmunein, South of the Egyptian city of Minya, Egypt (Photo by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via REUTERS)
A section of a limestone statue of Ramses II unearthed by an Egyptian-US archaeological mission in El Ashmunein, South of the Egyptian city of Minya, Egypt (Photo by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via REUTERS)

The limestone block is about 3.8 metres (12.5 feet) high and depicts a seated Ramses wearing a double crown and a headdress topped with a royal cobra, Bassem Jihad, head of the mission's Egyptian team, said in a statement.

The upper part of the statue's back column shows hieroglyphic writings that glorify the king, one of ancient Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, he said.

Also known as Ramses the Great, he was the third pharaoh of the Nineteenth Dynasty of Egypt and ruled from 1,279 to 1,213 BCE.

The size of the statue when combined with its lower section, which was unearthed decades ago, would reach about 7 metres.

The city of El Ashmunein, on the west bank of the River Nile, was known in ancient Egypt as Khemnu and in the Greco-Roman era was the regional capital of Hermopolis Magna.

Studies have confirmed that the upper part of the statue is a match for the lower section discovered by German archaeologist Gunther Roeder in 1930, said Mustafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The mission has begun cleaning and preparing the block ahead of modelling what the statue would look like when the two sections are combined, Waziri said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
