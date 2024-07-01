Even Elon Musk is a fan of rom-com decor? Everything to know about internet's favourite new decor style

Rom-com decor, inspired by the cosy, whimsical vibes of romantic comedies, is making waves in interior design. Soft colour palettes, vintage furnishing, and charming details such as floral prints and fairy lights all over the place combine to make dreamy spaces full of romance and warmth. This trending decor trend transports the homeowner to a scene straight out of a romantic movie. From wallpapers to upholstery to cushions, throws and bed linen, there is so much that one can explore while doing up their room or wall with rom-com décor designs. Romantic comedy decor embodies a whimsical and cosy atmosphere, characterised by charming and light-hearted elements that evoke a sense of romance and comfort.(Pinterest)

Even Elon Musk loves it! A few hours ago, he tweeted a picture with the caption, "Would be lovely to see more accounts on 𝕏 simply posting beautiful content." And we totally agree with Musk as who doesn't enjoy seeing Pinterest-worthy images gracing our feeds? Take a look. (Also read: Vintage charm: 10 decor tips on integrating retro and antique art pieces to bring a nostalgic feel to your home )

HT Lifestyle has reached out to various industry experts to learn more about the rom-com decor trend and how you can incorporate it into your space.

What is rom-com decor?

True to its name, the rom-com décor trend is inspired by the charming and cozy settings of popular romantic comedy films, particularly those by Nancy Meyers. Think of classics like Father of the Bride or more recent hits like The Holiday and It's Complicated. This trend is so closely associated with Meyers' films that it is also known as the Nancy Meyers aesthetic. "This decor style is all about creating a space that feels nostalgic, playful, and intimately personal—for those who love the charm and warmth of romantic comedies. Think delicate, soft floral patterns and pastel hues that evoke a sense of classic romance," says Shuchita Sancheti Garg, Founder and Creative Director of Vyom by Shuchita.

Rom-com decor embraces cosy and whimsical vibes.(Pinterest)

She added, "Imagine bed linens in the softest of shades exuding romantic vibes. One can easily be transported to a place of magic with these. Speaking of magic, there's nothing more Rom-Com than setting up a table replete with cutesy vibes. Conjure up a table set up with beautiful floral trays, ethereal candle stands and a lovely dessert stand. Complement these with table linen that exudes romantic vibes and your rom-com table is ready for a feast."

Tips to Embrace Rom-Com Decor in Your Home

“Create a warm and inviting atmosphere with soft and plush upholstery. Cuddle up in an oversized armchair in luxurious fabrics like fuzzy boucle, velvet or fur. These pieces not only add comfort but also bring a touch of elegance to your living space. Cosy and comfortable cushions and throws add warmth and charm to the seating areas. Mix and match different textures and patterns for a layered, stylish look. Whether draped over a sofa or piled high on a bed, these soft accents create the perfect ambience to relax and unwind. Create a romantic retreat in your bedroom with premium bed linen. Choose soft, high-quality sheets and pillowcases in luxurious fabrics like cotton or linen. Layer with plush duvets and pillows for comfort and style for a dreamy escape decor. With these rom-com-inspired décor ideas, you can turn your home into a love story come to life,” says Sachin Chauhan, Director of Dialogues by Nirmals.

This trend is all about creating a warm and inviting space straight out of a romantic movie.(Pinterest)

Bringing her expertise to the same, Saba Kapoor, co-founder of Nivasa, explains, "Ornate, large mirrors can infallibly reflect light to imbue any space with a glamour that removes all drabness. They make the room look bigger and give that timeless elegance seen in classic romantic movies. Crystal and glass designs in chandeliers, for example, add a subtle radiance and class with light-catching elements to build on the romantic atmosphere. Wall art featuring romantic florals and greenery bring the outdoors in, evoking blooming gardens and adding colour and life to your walls. Serene palettes and inviting textures create the right feel for a romantic setting. Tassel-detail throws to give a bohemian, romantic touch, giving sofas or beds warmth and texture and inviting your space. The cute ceramic figurines really bring character and personality to your home, making it feel exclusive and full of love," says Dhara Shroff- Head of Retail, and Reema Shah- Head of Creative, Opulin, shared some simple tips to embrace this decor trend in your space.

Think soft colour palettes and vintage furnishings.(Pinterest)

Vintage Romance

This trend often embraces vintage aesthetics with elements like lace, floral patterns, and pastel colours. Incorporate antique furniture, vintage frames, and delicate fabrics to evoke a nostalgic and romantic ambience.

Mix and match patterns for a playful look.(Pinterest)

Whimsical Touches

Capture the whimsy of romantic comedies by adding playful elements such as fairy lights, quirky artwork, and whimsical decorations. These touches add charm and personality to the space, reminiscent of the quirky romances in films.

Personalized Details

Rom-com decor celebrates love and connection, making personalized details essential. Incorporate items with sentimental value, such as photographs, love letters, or custom-made artwork featuring meaningful quotes or dates, to create an intimate and special atmosphere.

Display sentimental items for a personal touch.(Pinterest)

Cozy Comfort

Prioritise comfort with soft textiles, plush pillows, and inviting seating. Rom-Com decor aims to create a cosy space where people can relax and enjoy each other's company, making comfort key when choosing furniture and accessories.