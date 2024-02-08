Beyond beige: 8 bold and trendy colour palettes in interior design for modern makeover

In the world of interior design space, colour plays an important role in human psychology and emotions which creates different moods and ambiance. Interior design is a canvas for all possible spectrum where the current trend is going beyond beige and embracing bold colours that reflects your aura, emotions and beauty. For decades, beige has reigned supreme in the world of home decor, offering a calming neutrality amidst life's vibrant chaos. But the tides are turning, and a bold new wave of colour is washing over our interiors. Designers are embracing vibrant hues to inject personality and warmth into living spaces, sparking a fresh wave of creativity and expression. (Also read: Gallery-inspired interiors: 6 tips for bringing artistic elements into home design ) Step into the vibrant world of modern interior design as we explore the allure of bold and trendy colour palettes that go beyond the traditional beige. (Unsplash/Steph Wilson)

Latest Trendsetting Colours in Interior Design

Atreyee Choudhury, founder and principal interior design architect at De Panache shared with HT Digital a few interesting ideas where you can use bold colours confidently in your interior space.

1. Go bold with monochromatic

Going with monochromatic paints on the wall exudes power and boldness while enhancing the look to bring cohesiveness and sophistication. With a perfect backdrop of bold-coloured walls or cabinets, you can pair a Chesterfield sofa which lends your interior space a sight to behold and experience.

2. Be strategic

When it comes to decorating a particular space, mixing bold colours is a great way to show character and vary the tone. This bold colour is perfect for the dining room, home, powder room or hallway.

3. Create a bold zone with furniture

Choosing specific furniture is highly significant when creating a bold zone area. Adding in bright and bold colors furniture like an ottoman or a statement winged chair creates an atmosphere of relaxed luxury and boldness.

4. Play with bold layers

A striking colour adds character to a room and creates an eye-catching impact. Texture plays a vital role too creating extravagance that complements the entire look of the interior space. Incorporating bold-coloured fabric like velvet into the headboard of a bed exudes luxury and opulence to the bedroom. The complete focus draws us towards the beautiful eye-catching bed which transports us to your dreamland. Add neutral tones in other parts of the room to bring perfect harmony to the entire space.

Boldness is all about maximalism. Having Bold colours brings in cohesion with the rest of your interior space creating a welcoming abode filled with energy and vibrant colour.

Bringing her expertise to the same Nikita Bajaj Pathak, Architect and Founder of Design21, talks about the growing trend of bold colour palettes, demystifying their potential and empowering you to create a home that speaks volumes about your unique style.

1. Jewel tones

Inspired by the rich shades of precious stones, jewel tones have become indispensable for interior design. Think deep emerald green, gorgeous royal blue, luxurious amethyst purple, and fiery ruby. This colour brings richness and luxury to any space. Jewel tones blend well in places with lots of light, creating a harmony of intensity and brightness. This beautiful colour can be used to highlight features of the property, such as walls or custom furniture. By incorporating diamonds into their homes, homeowners can create a sense of timeless beauty and create a visual aesthetic that reflects their design choices.

2. Bold pastels with metallics

A blend of soft pastels and bold metallic finishes contribute to an elegant yet refined architectural style. This popular palette celebrates the joy of contrast by blending delicate pastels with sharp metallic shades. Gold, copper, silver, and other metallic finishes complement each other well, with shades like blush, mint green, or sky blue being a great match. These elements are combined to produce a dynamic and engaging outcome. To create a beautiful bedroom atmosphere, you can use an oversized sofa and accessories against contrasting pink decor.

3. Retro revival

Nostalgia takes centre stage in the revival of retro colour palettes. Inspired by the vibrant hues of the 1960s and 1970s, this trend brings a sense of playfulness and vivacity to modern interiors. Avocado greens, mustard yellows, and burnt oranges can make a bold statement when coupled with geometric patterns and funky textures. Homeowners can integrate retro elements like antique decor, traditional motifs, or vintage furniture in these colours, into contemporary spaces, bringing in a touch of vibrancy.

Whether through retro-inspired artworks or accent walls adorned with bold floral wallpaper, the retro revival palette allows us to infuse a sense of whimsy and character into the homes, creating a space that tells a story of the past while embracing the present.

4. Industrial chic

For those drawn to a more urban and edgy aesthetic, the industrial chic colour palette becomes a compelling choice. Characterised by muted tones such as greys, charcoals, and deep browns, this palette is inspired by the raw and rugged beauty of industrial spaces. Architectural elements such as exposed brick, concrete floors, and metal accents seamlessly integrate with this colour scheme, creating a harmonious and visually striking environment. The intelligent use of industrial chic colours evokes a sense of urban sophistication, making it a favourite among homeowners looking to imbue their spaces with a modern and industrial edge.

Therefore, step outside the beige box and explore the limitless possibilities of colours to dress up your home interiors, considering the psychology of colour, the interplay of shades, and the balance between warmth and vibrancy. Remember, your home is your sanctuary, but it's also an extension of yourself. Let it be a testament to your daring spirit, a reflection of your inner artist, and a vibrant expression of the bold homeowner within.