Everyday explained: Why do 5-star hotels in India have a phone near the toilet?

When we think of 5-star hotels, we think of great location, stunning architecture, and state-of-the-art amenities. The latter includes things like gourmet dining, spa and pool facilities, a well-equipped gym, and so on. However, a signature feature of such establishments in India happens to be in the bathrooms: a phone near the toilet. Here is why it is there.

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Why were phones placed near the toilet in 5-star hotels?

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{{^usCountry}} The practice originated in the mid to late 20th century, when phones were one of the most sought-after amenities, as well as a status symbol, for the public. Premium establishments, in their attempt to provide the best of amenities, provided telephone connections in the rooms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The practice originated in the mid to late 20th century, when phones were one of the most sought-after amenities, as well as a status symbol, for the public. Premium establishments, in their attempt to provide the best of amenities, provided telephone connections in the rooms. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the decision to include the bathroom was likely influenced by concerns regarding safety and practicality. Bathrooms have wet floors after use, which makes them the most likely place for a person to slip and fall. In such a scenario, a phone inside the room helped people call for assistance prior to the mobile phone era.

The phone served as an emergency line of connection that not just allowed people to seek help in case of an emergency or need, but also allowed business travellers to stay connected while getting ready.

Why do 5-star hotels still have phones near the toilet?

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With the advancement of communication technology over the years, the utility of landline phones has significantly declined. However, the phone near the toilet has stayed in 5-star establishments in India, not just because of nostalgia but as a part of the premium service they offer.

It has become a part of essential safety feature within the suite, allowing guests to contact the staff or anyone else when needed, even if they are not carrying their phone with them. The technology has undoubtedly improved, with some hotels providing guests with systems that can be accessed via voice commands or touchscreen panels to contact the staff. Some establishments also provide panic buttons in bathrooms, which serve the same purpose as telephones but in a more discreet and accessible way.

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Another reason to keep traditional phones in bathrooms is to promote inclusivity and accessibility for the elderly or people who are not tech-savvy. It serves as a backup in instances of technical failures, allowing guests to reach out when needed. The goal is simply to enhance their overall experience by blending convenience, security, and luxury.