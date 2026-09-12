Everyday explained: Why do clothes smell musty after drying indoors?

Find out why your freshly-washed clothes smell sweaty when you dry it indoors.
Ever wondered why your clothes automatically develop a musty smell when dried indoors? There is an actual reason behind it. You are not imagining the odour, and it does not necessarily mean that your clothes have not been washed properly. There are many factors that result in the weird smell. For today's edition of Everyday Explained, we decode why this happens and how you can prevent it.
According to a Japanese 2012 study published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, indoor-dried laundry can develop an acidic or sweaty smell due to microorganisms that survive the washing and drying process.
You may assume that your home itself smells musty, but the odour may actually be coming from bacteria still lingering in the fabric.
The researchers identified Morazella osloensis as one of the major microorganisms linked with this smell. These are frequently found in socks, pillowcases, shirts, T-shirt. This is why they can remain on fabric for a long time, even after the clothes are washed and dried.
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Why is the smell more noticeable with indoor drying?
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Indoors, ventilation is usually poor, so clothes take longer to dry. Consequently, the fabric remains damp for an extended period, creating favourable conditions for microorganisms to product unplesant-smelling compounds. Therefore, the smell is not caused solely by the absence but also by prolonged dampness and limited airflow.
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Indoors, ventilation is usually poor, so clothes take longer to dry. Consequently, the fabric remains damp for an extended period, creating favourable conditions for microorganisms to product unplesant-smelling compounds. Therefore, the smell is not caused solely by the absence but also by prolonged dampness and limited airflow.
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.